Kyle Larson wins thriller on Indianapolis dirt

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson won a USAC National Midget race thriller last night in Indianapolis, at the dirt track that’s inside the venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Despite a spin after contact coming into the final turn, Larson’s two opponents ended up flipping their cars, which allowed the 27-year-old to right himself and cross the start/finish line first.

Larson, Michael Pickens and Justin Grant were actually the only three cars left on the track during the 25-lap elimination-style event, and boy did they put on a show for the fans.

What an unbelievable finish at tonight‘s opening round of the @Driven2Save #BC39 powered by @NosEnergyDrink You don‘t wanna miss tomorrow nights finale! pic.twitter.com/IwMMYrdEuV — USAC Racing (@USACNation) September 5, 2019

That was such an insane finish! Can‘t wait to see a replay of that race. Cool to win that thing. I had no idea there was only 3 of us left. Last man standing won it! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) September 5, 2019

Wednesday night’s event was the opening act to Thursday’s 39-lap A-main at the same track. The Driven2SaveLives BC39 honors Bryan Clauson, a versatile and talented driver who died in August 2016.

Larson, along with fellow NASCAR drivers Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., are among the drivers attempting to qualify for the A-Main in advance of the NASCAR weekend officially kicking off in Indianapolis on Friday morning.