Kyle Larson wins thriller on Indianapolis dirt

Spin and win? Spin and win.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson won a USAC National Midget race thriller last night in Indianapolis, at the dirt track that’s inside the venerable Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Despite a spin after contact coming into the final turn, Larson’s two opponents ended up flipping their cars, which allowed the 27-year-old to right himself and cross the start/finish line first.

Larson, Michael Pickens and Justin Grant were actually the only three cars left on the track during the 25-lap elimination-style event, and boy did they put on a show for the fans.

Wednesday night’s event was the opening act to Thursday’s 39-lap A-main at the same track. The Driven2SaveLives BC39 honors Bryan Clauson, a versatile and talented driver who died in August 2016.

Larson, along with fellow NASCAR drivers Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., are among the drivers attempting to qualify for the A-Main in advance of the NASCAR weekend officially kicking off in Indianapolis on Friday morning.

