Kyle Larson wins All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Festivities surrounding North Wilkesboro Speedway came to a feel-good crescendo for the fans, field and Kyle Larson, who claimed the $1 million prize in conjunction with his All-Star Race win at the historic venue Sunday evening.

Bubba Wallace finished runner-up, while Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

Series points leader Ross Chastain finished 11th. Ryan Blaney, last year’s All-Star Race winner, finished sixth.

The Cup Series will return to regular-season action on May 28 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the running of the Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

