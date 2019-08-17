Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Busch, Larson divide Bristol stage wins
Kurt Busch won Stage 2 of the Bristol Night Race on Saturday, leading the final two laps in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to collect his second stage win of the season.
Busch took the lead with six laps left in the stage, as others went to pit road when the caution came out on Lap 243 after Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 went spinning in Turn 2. That caution brought a handful of frontrunners to pit road and Martin Truex Jr. gave up his lead.
Daniel Suarez in the No. 41 also stayed out and finished the stage second. Ryan Newman in the No. 6, Kyle Busch in the No. 18 and William Byron in the No. 24 rounded out the top five.
On Lap 246, Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was pushed to the garage for a mechanical issue.
Earlier, on Lap 185, Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota reported a loose wheel and pulled to pit road for repairs. Five laps later, the caution flag came out when Aric Almirola in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford got into the wall.
Leaders took the opportunity to head to hit pit road and Truex won the race off, leading the field back to green.
Finish
Driver
Team
Points
1
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
10
2
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
3
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
8
4
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
5
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
6
6
Hendrick Motorsports
5
7
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
8
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
3
9
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
2
10
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
1
STAGE 1
Kyle Larson won Stage 1 of Saturday’s Bristol Night Race in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, beating out Chase Elliott in a battle to the green-and-white checkered flag for his fourth stage win of 2019.
Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin took the lead at the green flag but on Lap 16, he shifted to the high-side of the track and lost the first spot to Larson. The back-and-forth battle between the two for the lead continued for a majority of the stage. Hamlin led 67 laps.
Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford suffered a flat right-front tire on Lap 69, forcing him to pit road for an unscheduled stop. The slow stop put Logano three laps down.
On Lap 79, the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon had a tire go down in front of Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, bringing out the first caution of the day. Johnson wasn’t able to slow down and got into the back of Dillon. Meanwhile, Hamlin got around Johnson and put him a lap down.
The first caution brought lead-lap drivers to pit road and Larson won the race off pit road. On the restart, it was Larson and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott battling for the lead.
Larson was able to hold on and lead for the rest of the stage. He led 62 laps, in all.
Finish
Driver
Team
Points
1
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
10
2
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
9
3
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
4
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
7
5
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
6
6
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
5
7
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
8
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
3
9
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
2
10
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
1