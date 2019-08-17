Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Busch, Larson divide Bristol stage wins

Kurt Busch won Stage 2 of the Bristol Night Race on Saturday, leading the final two laps in the No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to collect his second stage win of the season.

Busch took the lead with six laps left in the stage, as others went to pit road when the caution came out on Lap 243 after Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 went spinning in Turn 2. That caution brought a handful of frontrunners to pit road and Martin Truex Jr. gave up his lead.

Daniel Suarez in the No. 41 also stayed out and finished the stage second. Ryan Newman in the No. 6, Kyle Busch in the No. 18 and William Byron in the No. 24 rounded out the top five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Stage 2 results

On Lap 246, Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was pushed to the garage for a mechanical issue.

Earlier, on Lap 185, Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota reported a loose wheel and pulled to pit road for repairs. Five laps later, the caution flag came out when Aric Almirola in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford got into the wall.

Leaders took the opportunity to head to hit pit road and Truex won the race off, leading the field back to green.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing 10 2 Daniel Suarez Stewart-Haas Racing 9 3 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 8 4 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 7 5 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 6 6 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 5 7 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 4 8 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 3 9 Daniel Hemric Richard Childress Racing 2 10 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 1

STAGE 1

Kyle Larson won Stage 1 of Saturday’s Bristol Night Race in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, beating out Chase Elliott in a battle to the green-and-white checkered flag for his fourth stage win of 2019.

RELATED: Stage 1 results

Story continues

Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin took the lead at the green flag but on Lap 16, he shifted to the high-side of the track and lost the first spot to Larson. The back-and-forth battle between the two for the lead continued for a majority of the stage. Hamlin led 67 laps.

Joey Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford suffered a flat right-front tire on Lap 69, forcing him to pit road for an unscheduled stop. The slow stop put Logano three laps down.

RELATED: Logano has pit road problems

On Lap 79, the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon had a tire go down in front of Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, bringing out the first caution of the day. Johnson wasn’t able to slow down and got into the back of Dillon. Meanwhile, Hamlin got around Johnson and put him a lap down.

WATCH: Johnson, Dillon bring out caution

The first caution brought lead-lap drivers to pit road and Larson won the race off pit road. On the restart, it was Larson and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott battling for the lead.

Larson was able to hold on and lead for the rest of the stage. He led 62 laps, in all.