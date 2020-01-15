Kyle Larson wins second qualifying night at Chili Bowl; Christopher Bell earns Race of Champions win

Racing in his own equipment for the first time at the Chili Bowl, NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson had a perfect night en route to the preliminary A-Feature victory during Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night at the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Larson won the second heat of the night, as well as the second Team Toyota qualifier, setting him up to start second for the 30-lap preliminary main event. It didn’t take Larson long to find the front of the field shortly after the green flag dropped, wheeling the No. 01 midget to earn a spot in Saturday night’s A-Feature finale. Pole sitter Jonathan Beason finished second, also guaranteeing his spot in the big dance.

WINNER, WINNER! @KyleLarsonRacin wins tonight‘s feature and locks himself into Saturday‘s big show! pic.twitter.com/1Z35aGqL5d — Kyle Larson Racing (@KLRteam) January 15, 2020

Though not in action for Tuesday’s qualifying, NASCAR Cup Series rookie Christopher Bell still found Victory Lane in the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions (VIROC), which essentially serves as an all-star race within the race week. Bell, racing for Tucker-Boat Motorsports for the first time in the Chili Bowl, flexed his muscle by beating Rico Abreu by over four seconds after starting second. Larson also competed in the event, finishing fourth after an eighth-place start.

Bell doing Bell things at the #ChiliBowl @CBellRacing wins the Race of Champions pic.twitter.com/xeVbajpg5y — Toyota Racing (@ToyotaRacing) January 15, 2020

NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman also competed in the second qualifying round of the week, racing in his own midget under the Alex Bowman Racing umbrella. Bowman finished fourth in the fifth heat, but only managed an eighth-place finish in the fourth qualifier while fighting a tight setup throughout the night.

Forced to go through the B-Feature to make the A-Feature, Bowman fought from a seventh starting spot to finish second. After starting 19th in the A-Feature, Bowman finish 10th to round out the night, which means he’ll have to resort to Saturday’s last-chance qualifying rounds to qualify for Saturday night’s grand finale.

NBC Sports pit reporter Dillon Welch was also in competition, finishing fourth in the final heat of the night. After starting 16th in the A-Feature, Welch made an impressive run to the front, finishing fourth, just short of the top-two transfer spots. Like Bowman, Welch also will have a second opportunity on Saturday to advance.

Next up on track is Wednesday’s Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night where NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman, J.J. Yeley and Rico Abreu will be in competition.