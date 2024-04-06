Kyle Larson wins the pole for Sunday's Cup race at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday's Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Larson, the defending winner of the spring Martinsville race, won the pole with a lap of 96.034 mph. This is his second pole of the season and the 18th of his Cup career.

Bubba Wallace qualified second with a lap of 96.029 mph. Sunday's Cup race will mark his best starting position of the season.

Wallace was followed by Chase Elliott (95.869 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (95.864 mph) and Chase Briscoe (95.830 mph).

Joey Logano (95.811 mph), Josh Berry (95.806 mph), Denny Hamlin (95.738 mph), Ryan Blaney (95.559 mph) and Alex Bowman (95.487 mph) all secured starting spots inside the top 10.

Austin Dillon, who reunited with crew chief Justin Alexander ahead of Sunday's race, qualified 28th with a lap of 94.604 mph.

The green flag for Sunday's race will wave at 3:11 p.m. FS1 will provide coverage for the race. Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m.