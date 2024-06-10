Kyle Larson wins NASCAR’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, earns second career victory at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, Calif. (KTXL) – Kyle Larson had a really good day on Sunday.

Larson has had a few really good days on the NASCAR circuit this season, but the Elk Grove native won in his home state, and he has now taken over the points lead from Denny Hamlin.

“It’s so tough. Cup Series is so tough,” said Larson. “You just gotta keep executing, which our team does a really good job of.”

Kyle Larson led for 19 of the 110 laps in the annual Toyota/Save Mart 350. It is his third win of the season and the 26th win over his Cup Series career.

It is his second career win in Sonoma, with the other one coming in 2021.

“Look forward to the rest of the year, and hopefully there are more wins upcoming,” said Larson.

