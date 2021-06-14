Kyle Larson wins NASCAR All-Star Race, $1 millon paycheck

Kyle Larson held off Brad Keselowski in a spirited duel in the final 10 laps to win the NASCAR All-Star Race and collect the $1 million paycheck at Texas Motor Speedway.

The victory comes after Larson has captured the past two points races, winning at Sonoma and Charlotte. The win also is Larson’s second All-Star triumph in the last three years.

“That was all you,” crew chief Cliff Daniels said after the finish to Larson. “That was all you Kyle Larson.”

“We all earned that one,” Larson responded.

“That played out exactly how I wanted it to.”

Keselowski finished second. Chase Elliott was third. Joey Logano placed fourth. Ryan Blaney completed the top five.

Here is how the event went:

NASCAR OPEN

Segment winners advancing to the NASCAR All-Star Race were Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola. Matt DiBenedetto won the fan vote to advance to the NASCAR All-Star Race.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE ROUND 1

Christopher Bell spun on the second lap but didn’t make any contact with the field or the wall. Kyle Larson led nine of the first 15 laps to win the round. William Byron was second. Kyle Busch was third.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE ROUND 2

The round started with the top 12 cars inverted, as selected in a random draw. That put Ryan Blaney first. He led all 15 laps to win the round. Brad Keselowski was second. Chastain placed third. William Byron started the round 11th and finished fifth. There were no incidents in the round.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE ROUND 3

The 21-car field was inverted before this round. The invert put Alex Bowman into the third row for the restart. He went on to win the round, leading nine lap. DiBenedetto was second. Almirola was third. There were no incidents in the round.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE ROUND 4

The top nine cars were inverted before this 15-lap round, the final 15-lap round of the night. The invert put Byron on the pole. He led all 15 laps. Larson was second. Denny Hamlin placed third. There were no incidents in the round.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE ROUND 5

Chase Elliott won this 30-lap round. His team also had the fastest pit stop to earn the $100,000 bonus. Byron was second. Larson was third. Chastain spun after contact from behind by Ryan Newman in the round’s only incident.

