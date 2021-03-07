NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways
Kyle Larson didn’t compete in a NASCAR competition for almost a full year, but it took him just four short races in 2021 to return to Victory Lane.
Larson dominated Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first win of the season and his first victory driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.
“I didn’t know if I’d ever have an opportunity to win a NASCAR race again,” said Larson, who gave a shoutout to team owner Rick Hendrick. “To get this awesome opportunity with Hendrick Motorsports, with Mr. H taking a massive chance on me and then going out there and being strong all year has been great ... Today we put it all together.”
Brad Keselowski finished second and Kyle Busch finished in third.
Larson locks in return win at Las Vegas
Larson controlled the leaderboard Sunday, winning the second stage and leading a race-high 103 laps of the 267-lap race.
After 27 lead changes, Larson made his final move back to the front of the pack on Lap 238, where he was able to put three seconds between him and Keselowski at the checkered flag. Keselowski walked over to Larson to congratulate him after the race, as did Bubba Wallace.
“I’ve known him for a little while,” Keselowski said on FOX. “He’s got a good family and just happy to see him bounce back.”
Larson missed a majority of last season after he was suspended by NASCAR for using a racial slur during a virtual racing event as the sport was postponed for the pandemic. His former sponsors and Chip Ganassi Racing team released him in the wake of the incident, so Larson was out of a ride for the remainder of the 2020 season. He completed sensitivity training, stepped out of the spotlight, issued multiple apologies and ultimately returned to competition this year with the new No. 5 team for Hendrick Motorsports.
“So proud of you, man,” No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels said on the team radio after the race. “God has been so good to this team. It’s been a hell of journey for all of us.”
Hendrick off to strong season start
Larson’s win marks the second Hendrick driver to post a victory in the first four races this year. Both Larson and last weekend’s winner William Byron are locked into playoffs for the four-car team. Byron finished in the top-10 (eighth) at Las Vegas, while other Hendrick drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman didn’t fair as well.
Bowman had to pit under green from the top-10 for a flat tire in the final stage, then had to serve a pass-through for a commitment line violation that sent him to the back of the pack. He finished in 27th, but earned points with top-10 finishes in both stages, along with Larson and Byron.
Elliott had a fast car in the opening laps, but his No. 9 Chevrolet wiggled mid-pack on the outside and he slid spinning backward through the field in the final stage. Elliott was able to save it, as other cars dodged him, but the car suffered earlier damage to the right side jackpost that occurred during a pit stop in the first 50 laps when a jack got stuck under the car. With the damage compounded and late-race spin, Elliott finished 13th.
Stewart-Haas struggles
Despite Kevin Harvick’s points dominance this year, the No. 4 team had limited luck in Las Vegas, as did Stewart-Haas Racing teammates. Harvick started on the pole but quickly fell out of the top-10 in the opening laps, reporting the car was tight as the looser setups of Brad Keselowski and Larson ran up front early. Harvick also had to pit for repairs to his left front fender in the first stage, which was won by Keselowski.
Harvick didn’t make it up to the top-10 for the second stage finish either, nor did any other SHR drivers. A left front tire on the No. 10 car driven by Aric Almirola went down in the second stage, which sent Almirola into the wall. He pit for repairs, but eventually exited the race early, adding to his string of disappointing finishes to open the 2021 season. Almirola, who made the playoffs last year and won the first Duel at Daytona this year, finished 34th, 17th and 30th in the opening three races of the season. His latest finish, in 38th at Las Vegas, won’t help him in points.
“It has been a terrible year,” Almirola told PRN. “We got off to a great start winning the Duel and nothing has been good since then. It’s got me really down.”
Stewart-Haas drivers Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer finished in 21st and 25th, respectively. Harvick was 20th.
NASCAR at Las Vegas race results
Pos.
Car No.
Driver
Time Behind
Laps
Best Time
Best Speed
1
5
Kyle Larson
WINNER
267
30.214
178.725
2
2
Brad Keselowski
3.156
267
30.184
178.903
3
18
Kyle Busch
6.368
267
30.508
177.003
4
11
Denny Hamlin
9.906
267
30.399
177.637
5
12
Ryan Blaney
10.325
267
30.327
178.059
6
19
Martin Truex Jr.
12.471
267
30.417
177.532
7
20
Christopher Bell
12.844
267
30.474
177.2
8
24
William Byron
15.404
267
30.404
177.608
9
22
Joey Logano
23.918
267
30.518
176.945
10
43
Erik Jones
28.175
267
30.349
177.93
11
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28.561
267
30.516
176.956
12
3
Austin Dillon
29.263
267
30.657
176.142
13
9
Chase Elliott
30.816
267
30.16
179.045
14
17
Chris Buescher
31.243
267
30.593
176.511
15
37
* Ryan Preece
-1
266
30.601
176.465
16
21
Matt DiBenedetto
-1
266
30.396
177.655
17
34
Michael McDowell
-1
266
30.638
176.252
18
6
Ryan Newman
-1
266
30.63
176.298
19
1
Kurt Busch
-1
266
30.36
177.866
20
4
Kevin Harvick
-1
266
30.627
176.315
21
14
Chase Briscoe #
-1
266
30.779
175.444
22
8
Tyler Reddick
-1
266
30.619
176.361
23
42
Ross Chastain
-1
266
30.578
176.598
24
38
Anthony Alfredo #
-1
266
30.789
175.387
25
41
Cole Custer
-1
266
30.714
175.816
26
99
Daniel Suarez
-2
265
30.732
175.713
27
48
Alex Bowman
-2
265
30.442
177.387
28
23
Bubba Wallace
-5
262
30.515
176.962
29
77
Justin Haley(i)
-5
262
31.039
173.975
30
78
BJ McLeod(i)
-7
260
31.286
172.601
31
53
Garrett Smithley(i)
-8
259
31.46
171.647
32
51
Cody Ware(i)
-8
259
31.278
172.645
33
0
Quin Houff
-11
256
31.541
171.206
34
15
Joey Gase
-12
255
31.847
169.561
35
52
Josh Bilicki
-15
252
31.612
170.821
36
66
* Timmy Hill
-21
246
31.917
169.189
37
7
Corey LaJoie
-79
188
30.721
175.776
38
10
Aric Almirola
-89
178
30.656
176.148