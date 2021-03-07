NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

    NASCAR race results: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas. Full analysis and takeaways

Alex Andrejev
Kyle Larson didn’t compete in a NASCAR competition for almost a full year, but it took him just four short races in 2021 to return to Victory Lane.

Larson dominated Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his first win of the season and his first victory driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.

“I didn’t know if I’d ever have an opportunity to win a NASCAR race again,” said Larson, who gave a shoutout to team owner Rick Hendrick. “To get this awesome opportunity with Hendrick Motorsports, with Mr. H taking a massive chance on me and then going out there and being strong all year has been great ... Today we put it all together.”

Brad Keselowski finished second and Kyle Busch finished in third.

Larson locks in return win at Las Vegas

Larson controlled the leaderboard Sunday, winning the second stage and leading a race-high 103 laps of the 267-lap race.

After 27 lead changes, Larson made his final move back to the front of the pack on Lap 238, where he was able to put three seconds between him and Keselowski at the checkered flag. Keselowski walked over to Larson to congratulate him after the race, as did Bubba Wallace.

“I’ve known him for a little while,” Keselowski said on FOX. “He’s got a good family and just happy to see him bounce back.”

Larson missed a majority of last season after he was suspended by NASCAR for using a racial slur during a virtual racing event as the sport was postponed for the pandemic. His former sponsors and Chip Ganassi Racing team released him in the wake of the incident, so Larson was out of a ride for the remainder of the 2020 season. He completed sensitivity training, stepped out of the spotlight, issued multiple apologies and ultimately returned to competition this year with the new No. 5 team for Hendrick Motorsports.

“So proud of you, man,” No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels said on the team radio after the race. “God has been so good to this team. It’s been a hell of journey for all of us.”

Hendrick off to strong season start

Larson’s win marks the second Hendrick driver to post a victory in the first four races this year. Both Larson and last weekend’s winner William Byron are locked into playoffs for the four-car team. Byron finished in the top-10 (eighth) at Las Vegas, while other Hendrick drivers Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman didn’t fair as well.

Bowman had to pit under green from the top-10 for a flat tire in the final stage, then had to serve a pass-through for a commitment line violation that sent him to the back of the pack. He finished in 27th, but earned points with top-10 finishes in both stages, along with Larson and Byron.

Elliott had a fast car in the opening laps, but his No. 9 Chevrolet wiggled mid-pack on the outside and he slid spinning backward through the field in the final stage. Elliott was able to save it, as other cars dodged him, but the car suffered earlier damage to the right side jackpost that occurred during a pit stop in the first 50 laps when a jack got stuck under the car. With the damage compounded and late-race spin, Elliott finished 13th.

Stewart-Haas struggles

Despite Kevin Harvick’s points dominance this year, the No. 4 team had limited luck in Las Vegas, as did Stewart-Haas Racing teammates. Harvick started on the pole but quickly fell out of the top-10 in the opening laps, reporting the car was tight as the looser setups of Brad Keselowski and Larson ran up front early. Harvick also had to pit for repairs to his left front fender in the first stage, which was won by Keselowski.

Harvick didn’t make it up to the top-10 for the second stage finish either, nor did any other SHR drivers. A left front tire on the No. 10 car driven by Aric Almirola went down in the second stage, which sent Almirola into the wall. He pit for repairs, but eventually exited the race early, adding to his string of disappointing finishes to open the 2021 season. Almirola, who made the playoffs last year and won the first Duel at Daytona this year, finished 34th, 17th and 30th in the opening three races of the season. His latest finish, in 38th at Las Vegas, won’t help him in points.

“It has been a terrible year,” Almirola told PRN. “We got off to a great start winning the Duel and nothing has been good since then. It’s got me really down.”

Stewart-Haas drivers Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer finished in 21st and 25th, respectively. Harvick was 20th.

NASCAR at Las Vegas race results

Pos.

Car No.

Driver

Time Behind

Laps

Best Time

Best Speed

1

5

Kyle Larson

WINNER

267

30.214

178.725

2

2

Brad Keselowski

3.156

267

30.184

178.903

3

18

Kyle Busch

6.368

267

30.508

177.003

4

11

Denny Hamlin

9.906

267

30.399

177.637

5

12

Ryan Blaney

10.325

267

30.327

178.059

6

19

Martin Truex Jr.

12.471

267

30.417

177.532

7

20

Christopher Bell

12.844

267

30.474

177.2

8

24

William Byron

15.404

267

30.404

177.608

9

22

Joey Logano

23.918

267

30.518

176.945

10

43

Erik Jones

28.175

267

30.349

177.93

11

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28.561

267

30.516

176.956

12

3

Austin Dillon

29.263

267

30.657

176.142

13

9

Chase Elliott

30.816

267

30.16

179.045

14

17

Chris Buescher

31.243

267

30.593

176.511

15

37

* Ryan Preece

-1

266

30.601

176.465

16

21

Matt DiBenedetto

-1

266

30.396

177.655

17

34

Michael McDowell

-1

266

30.638

176.252

18

6

Ryan Newman

-1

266

30.63

176.298

19

1

Kurt Busch

-1

266

30.36

177.866

20

4

Kevin Harvick

-1

266

30.627

176.315

21

14

Chase Briscoe #

-1

266

30.779

175.444

22

8

Tyler Reddick

-1

266

30.619

176.361

23

42

Ross Chastain

-1

266

30.578

176.598

24

38

Anthony Alfredo #

-1

266

30.789

175.387

25

41

Cole Custer

-1

266

30.714

175.816

26

99

Daniel Suarez

-2

265

30.732

175.713

27

48

Alex Bowman

-2

265

30.442

177.387

28

23

Bubba Wallace

-5

262

30.515

176.962

29

77

Justin Haley(i)

-5

262

31.039

173.975

30

78

BJ McLeod(i)

-7

260

31.286

172.601

31

53

Garrett Smithley(i)

-8

259

31.46

171.647

32

51

Cody Ware(i)

-8

259

31.278

172.645

33

0

Quin Houff

-11

256

31.541

171.206

34

15

Joey Gase

-12

255

31.847

169.561

35

52

Josh Bilicki

-15

252

31.612

170.821

36

66

* Timmy Hill

-21

246

31.917

169.189

37

7

Corey LaJoie

-79

188

30.721

175.776

38

10

Aric Almirola

-89

178

30.656

176.148

  • Watch Steph Curry do full 180 on 2021 NBA All-Star no-look 3-pointer

    Steph Curry didn't even need to watch the end of this shot to know it was going in.

  • Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas in 4th race after NASCAR reinstatement

    Larson missed 32 races in 2020 after he was fired from his ride at Chip Ganassi Racing for saying a racial slur during a virtual race.

  • Recap: No. 3 UCLA women's soccer defeats Oregon State 2-1 behind Marley Canales' game-winning penalty kick

    Pac-12 Networks' Christian Miles recaps No. 3 UCLA women's soccer 2-1 overtime victory versus Oregon State on Sunday, Mar. 7 in Los Angeles. Senior midfielder Marley Canales scored the game-winning goal in overtime to help improve the Bruins to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in the conference. OSU falls to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in Pac-12 play.

  • WATCH: Jaylen Brown guarded by Jayson Tatum in 2021 All-Star Game

    The Boston Celtics teammates squared off for a moment in the annual exhibition.

  • Kyle Larson pulls away at Vegas, ices first Cup Series victory since 2019

    Kyle Larson powered to his first victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday, pulling away during the final green-flag stretch at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Larson became the fourth different winner in four Cup Series races this season, leading a race-high 103 of the 267 laps in the Pennzoil 400. The driver of the […]

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

    No one wants to win a belt this way.

  • Embiid, Simmons miss All-Star Game; Zion starts instead

    Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons were ruled out of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday after being flagged by coronavirus contact tracing, prompting some players to question again why the exhibition was being played during a pandemic. The 76ers and the NBA learned of the situation with Embiid and Simmons — which stemmed from getting haircuts — on Saturday night and made the decision Sunday morning that neither could play about nine hours before the scheduled tipoff. The game in Atlanta went forward as scheduled.

  • Knicks look to get past ugly loss as Pistons visit

    The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game.

  • LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

    LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. James is out for Wednesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings. James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • Jose Ramirez, Franmil Reyes away from team for violating protocols with haircut, dinner

    The two are away from the team after a night away that broke safety regulations.

  • Michael Jordan admits even he didn't see this coming from LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo leads NBA rookies in points, assists, rebounds and steals. Not a bad start.

  • Italy savours second America's Cup shot after 21-year wait

    Italian challengers Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will this week attempt to wrest the America's Cup from holders Emirates Team New Zealand after a 21-year wait for a second shot at the oldest trophy in international sport. The last time the Italian team reached the final was also in the waters off Auckland, when they were comprehensively beaten by the New Zealanders. Defeat did not deter Luna Rossa's billionaire backer Patrizio Bertelli, chief executive of Italian luxury goods group Prada, who has since bankrolled a series of campaigns costing hundreds of millions of dollars in his quest to lift the Cup.

  • Jan Blachowicz overpowers Israel Adesanya to retain light heavyweight title at UFC 259

    Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.