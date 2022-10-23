Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kyle Larson sprinted away from the rest of the field on the final restart and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Larson, a non-playoff driver, entered the race with a history of zero Cup wins at Homestead. His best previous finish was a second in 2016, but he had scored four top-five runs in the past six races at the track.

The race took an odd turn with 23 laps remaining after Tyler Reddick prompted the day’s fifth caution period by spinning out. Leader Martin Truex Jr. was bumped from behind by second-place Kyle Larson as they both rolled along pit road toward their individual pits. Truex slid backward into his pit stall, sending team members scrambling.

That sequence of events dropped Truex to 19th place and continued his season of frustration.

Larson was side-by-side with Denny Hamlin for the ensuing restart. He won relatively easily as several drivers jousted for position behind him.

Truex said he and Larson were both to blame for the pit-road accident.

“It was really hard to see with the sun like that and all the stuff covering it (windshield),” Truex said. “I did see my box late for sure. Obviously, part of that was on me. I didn’t expect to get turned around. I’m glad nobody got hurt there.”

Larson, who was running down Truex when the caution flew, said Truex hit the brakes suddenly. “I was just going behind him, and he did a left and was hard on the brakes at the same time,” Larson said. “I ran right in the back of him. My team said he was late turning into his stall. If it was my fault, I’m sorry, but I don’t think it was. He was definitely the one I was going to have to beat.”

Finishing behind Larson, who led 199 laps, were Ross Chastain, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski. Truex rallied to finish sixth.

Ryan Blaney, among the drivers searching for a spot in the final four, caused a caution in the final stage when he lost control of his car on the pit access road.

Playoff contender Chase Briscoe ran into major trouble four laps from the end of Stage 2 when he slammed the outside wall, causing right-side damage to his car. Briscoe had run poorly most of the race. He likely will need a win at Martinsville next week to make the final four.

With 85 laps to go, playoff driver Denny Hamlin made light contact with the outside wall while running in the top 10.

Pole winner William Byron led the first 26 laps but fell off the frontrunning pace in the final stage. Larson led the last 43 laps of the first stage to win it and remained strong in the next stage to win it easily.

The race’s first caution flag flew on Lap 31 when John Hunter Nemechek, substituting for the suspended Bubba Wallace, spun off Turn 2 after hitting the outside wall.

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Larson

Next: The final race in the Round of 8 is scheduled at 2 p.m. ET (NBC) Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. That race will complete the Championship Four field for the Nov. 6 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com