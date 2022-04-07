Kyle Larson wins at Millbridge Speedway against fellow NASCAR stars

SALISBURY, N.C. — Kyle Larson and several of his NASCAR friends took a trip to Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Wednesday night.

Larson, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, was on hand at the eighth-mile dirt track to compete in the non-winged 600cc Micro division alongside several other NASCAR and ARCA stars.

Joining Larson in the field for Wednesday‘s race were two-time ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love, Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell, 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed, two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and current Richard Childress Racing Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick and multi-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winners Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson.

The 30-lap feature started with Larson and Love on the front row, with Love taking the lead from the outside.

A caution and subsequent restart gave Larson the opportunity to battle Love for the lead with 26 laps left. After trading the lead multiple times in two laps, Larson eventually emerged with the lead ahead of Love.

Larson led the remainder of the distance while Bell raced from the 10th starting position to finish second.

Brent Crews, driving a car sponsored by Trackhouse Racing, was third. Love and Creed completed the top-five.

Reddick finished 12th and Jones finished 17th. Gragson failed to qualify for the feature.