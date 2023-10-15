Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas, clinches Championship 4 berth

The opening act in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8 saw one hopeful clinch a coveted Championship 4 spot, with Kyle Larson claiming the South Point 400 victory on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell finished runner-up after falling just short of Larson in a mad dash to the finish, with Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Ross Chastain completing the top five. Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin — all playoff drivers — rounded out the top 10.

Chris Buescher finished 11th, the worst among the eight remaining playoff drivers. Buescher entered Sunday’s race three points below the elimination line.

Joey Logano, last year’s fall Las Vegas winner, finished 12th.

The Round of 8 will continue on Oct. 22 in the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).

