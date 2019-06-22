Kyle Larson wins Cup pole at Sonoma Raceway

Kyle Larson won the pole for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

It is Larson’s third consecutive pole on the road course and his first of the year. He claimed the top spot with a speed of 95.712 mph.

“I felt good in our mock run yesterday in practice, ran a good lap,” Larson told FS1. “Both of these two rounds I ran good. I felt like I overdrove the first session. Then the next session I was like, ‘OK, I’m just going to calm down and not make any mistakes’ and I probably under drove just a little. I felt like through the Carousel and Turn 7 I probably under drove some and gave up a little speed, but felt like I made up some time in other areas.”

Larson tied Ricky Rudd for the most consecutive Sonoma poles.

Larson and former teammate Jamie McMurray have combined to give Chip Ganassi Racing five of the last seven Sonoma poles.

The top five is completed by William Byron, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez. All top five starters are under the age of 30.

Byron will start on the front row for the seventh time in the first 16 races of the season.

Defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. qualified eighth.

In the first round, Michael McDowell qualified 13th and was followed by Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Erik Jones cut his left-rear tire during his qualifying run in the first round. He qualified 32nd.

“Story of the whole year,” Jones said afterward. “Nothing really went my way at this point. It’s not changing this weekend yet.”

