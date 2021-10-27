Kyle Larson wins Busch Pole Award for Martinsville playoff race

Kyle Larson wins Busch Pole Award for Martinsville playoff race
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App/Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.

Larson, winner of three straight races in the Cup Series, will start on pole for the 11th time in 2021 in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Austin Cindric will start on pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the final race in the Round of 8.

John Hunter Nemechek will start on pole in the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the final race in the Round of 8.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

2

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

6

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

7

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

9

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

13

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

14

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

15

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

16

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

17

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

18

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

19

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

20

Daniel Suarez

99

TrackHouse Racing

21

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

24

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

25

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

26

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

27

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

28

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

29

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

30

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

31

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

32

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

33

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

34

Joey Gase

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

36

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

37

Garrett Smithley

15

Rick Ware Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

