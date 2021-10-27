Kyle Larson wins Busch Pole Award for Martinsville playoff race
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App/Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.
RELATED: Martinsville weekend schedule | Cup Series standings
Larson, winner of three straight races in the Cup Series, will start on pole for the 11th time in 2021 in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Austin Cindric will start on pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the final race in the Round of 8.
John Hunter Nemechek will start on pole in the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the final race in the Round of 8.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
2
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
6
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
7
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
9
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
11
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
12
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
13
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
14
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
15
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
16
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
17
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
18
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
19
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
20
Daniel Suarez
99
TrackHouse Racing
21
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
24
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
25
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
26
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
27
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
28
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
29
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
30
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
31
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
32
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
33
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
34
Joey Gase
53
Rick Ware Racing
35
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
36
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
37
Garrett Smithley
15
Rick Ware Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.