Kyle Larson wins Busch Pole Award for Martinsville playoff race

Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App/Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the final race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.

RELATED: Martinsville weekend schedule | Cup Series standings

Larson, winner of three straight races in the Cup Series, will start on pole for the 11th time in 2021 in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Austin Cindric will start on pole in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the final race in the Round of 8.

John Hunter Nemechek will start on pole in the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series United Rentals 200 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the final race in the Round of 8.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 6 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 9 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 11 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 12 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 13 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 14 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 15 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 16 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 17 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 19 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 20 Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing 21 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 22 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 24 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 26 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 27 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 28 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 29 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 30 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 31 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 32 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 34 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing 35 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 36 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 37 Garrett Smithley 15 Rick Ware Racing 38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.