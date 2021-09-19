Kyle Larson wins Bristol Cup playoff race

A clash between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick helped Kyle Larson claim victory in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With 35 laps to go, Elliott and Harvick were racing for the lead when they made contact that left Elliott’s left front tire flat. Elliott went to the pits and lost several laps, but when he returned to the track, he ran Harvick hard while earning one of his laps back.

As Elliott ran ahead of Harvick, Larson closed in. Then, with four laps to go, Larson was able to barely get in front of Harvick in Turn 4. Harvick responded by getting into Larson’s rear bumper, but Larson held on to the lead and then held on to win.

Following the race, while Larson celebrated his series-leading sixth win of the season, Elliott and Harvick had a tense conversation on pit road. The two didn’t throw any punches, but were kept separated.

In their initial post-race comments to NBCSN, Harvick said he told Elliott that his tactics in the closing laps were a “chickens**t move.”

Elliott contended that Harvick ran into him while racing for the lead and that it was “something he does all the time.”

Following those interviews, the two drivers were later spotted continuing to hash it out in the infield before entering a hauler to talk privately.

Larson said that the Elliott-Harvick dispute helped swing the race in his favor.

“Obviously Harvick and Chase got together,” Larson told NBCSN. “Chase was upset, kind of held him up. It got Harvick having to move around and use his tires up off the bottom.

“I started to get some (diamond lines) working off of (Turn) 2, got a big run, decided to pull the trigger, slide him, squeeze (Harvick) a little bit. Then he had me jacked up down the front stretch. It was wild.”

William Byron finished third to claim the final advance spot to the Round of 12 by two points over Tyler Reddick. Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman completed the top five.

The four drivers eliminated from the playoffs were Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, and Michael McDowell. Reddick was the first driver outside the cutline by two points.

This story will be updated…

STAGE 1 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Bowman’s fifth-place finish snapped a four-race streak of finishing 16th or worse at Bristol. … Erik Jones and Matt DiBenedetto finished eighth and 10th, respectively, to lead the non-playoff drivers.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Poor speed and handling from his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet rendered six-time Bristol winner Kurt Busch (finished 19th) a non-factor. He entered the night tied on the cutline to advance.

NOTABLE: Kurt Busch suffered his fourth first-round elimination since the debut of the current playoff format in 2014. That’s the most of any driver.

NEXT: Sunday, Sept. 26 – Round of 12 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

