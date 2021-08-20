Kyle Larson wins BC39 Indy midget race

Kyle Larson continued his winning ways on dirt, capturing the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink Thursday night on The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The victory completed a sweep of events for Larson in the USAC midget car races on the quarter-mile dirt track located inside Turn 3 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He won Wednesday night’s Stoops Pursuit.

On dirt this year, Larson won the Chili Bowl Nationals in January, the Kings Royal in July, the Knoxville Nationals in August and the BC39.

Chase Briscoe finished 11th in the race. Chase Elliott made it to the B Main but failed to advance to the feature when his car stopped. He finished 18th in the B Main. Ryan Newman finished 14th in the C Main and did not advance to the B Main.

The BC39 USAC National Midget Championship race honors the late Bryan Clauson, an Indiana native who raced in the Indianapolis 500 and USAC races. The feature is 39 laps to honor the number Clauson often raced.

Larson overcame a spirited battle from Justin Grant and Brady Bacon in the final five laps to win.

“I had a thought of what I wanted to do, and I kind of screwed it all up on that last restart,” Larson said after the race. “I slid myself (high) a few times, and I shouldn’t have been doing that, but I knew Justin was on top in (Turns) 1 and 2 there.

“I slammed the curb every time in (Turn) 4, and then Brady got to my inside and Justin was there. It was just wild. I did not do a good job there on that restart but thankfully put a decent last lap together and snuck through for the win. I’ll take it.”

Larson earned $15,000 for the win.

Larson said it was “cool to win this race and honor Bryan,” who lost his life five years ago this month following a crash in the Belleville Midget Nationals.

“This event has grown into something really big, and I’m glad to be part of it,” Larson said while thanking IMS management, including owner Roger Penske, who was on hand for a second straight night. “Putting a little bullring here in the infield is really cool.

“These midgets are so much fun and so fun on a little track like this. This is the perfect midget track. (IMS) did such a good job building this place — the size, the dimensions, the banking, the dirt, everything. The track build is great, so hats off to the whole crew here.

“That was so much fun.”

After his second trip to victory circle in two days, @KyleLarsonRacin talks about how special it is to win at #IMS in honor of his good friend Bryan Clauson. #BC39 | @Driven2Save. pic.twitter.com/vZoOmZCqU4 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 20, 2021

Kyle Larson wins BC39 Indy midget race originally appeared on NBCSports.com