Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas in 4th race after NASCAR reinstatement

It took Kyle Larson just four races to win in his return to NASCAR.

Larson won Sunday at Las Vegas in his first race with Hendrick Motorsports. Larson joined Hendrick in the offseason after he was suspended by NASCAR and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing four races into the 2020 season after he said a racial slur during a virtual race broadcast on NASCAR's website.

Larson beat Brad Keselowski to the checkered flag and Keselowski was the only driver that kept Larson from sweeping all three of the race's stages.