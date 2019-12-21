Kyle Larson wins, advances to tonight’s Gateway Dirt Nationals finale

NASCAR Cup star Kyle Larson captured Friday night’s Main A feature in the second night of the three-night Gateway Dirt Nationals at The Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

After winning his heat race earlier in the evening, Larson powered on to take the checkered flag again in the main event, holding off Cannon McIntosh, Michael Pickens, Tanner Thorson and Cole Bodine.

NBC Sports’ reporter Dillon Welch finished sixth, Gio Scelzi (son of four-time NHRA drag racing champ Gary Scelzi) was seventh, followed by Jonathan Beason, Sean McClellan and Robert Digby.

Two other NASCAR notables, Chase Briscoe and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., finished 12th and 16th, respectively.

Larson took home a $5,000 prize and advances to Saturday’s main event.

Joining Larson, Welch, Briscoe and Stenhouse in tonight’s midgets main event will be Ryan Newman and Christopher Bell, who both competed in Thursday night’s Main A, finishing 11th and 15th, respectively.

2nd Cannon McIntosh

3rd Michael Pickens

4th Tanner Thorson

5th Cole Bodine

6th Dillon Welch

7th Gio Scelzi

8th Jonathan Beason

9th Sean McClellan

10th Robert Dalby

Michael Boggs Photography pic.twitter.com/QmVbINrNXt — Rick Hunt (@rickgoalie52) December 21, 2019





In the evening’s late model Main A event, Tyler Carpenter won a close battle with Tanner English by .02 of a second to take home the $5,000 winner’s prize and advance to Saturday’s big showdown.

Now that’s what we’re talking about! What a heat race finish! Don’t miss a lap!https://t.co/7yq90JFHWL pic.twitter.com/nFVjWNEsoI — DirtonDirt (@DirtonDirt) December 20, 2019









Lastly, veteran NASCAR driver and St. Louis native Kenny Wallace finished 15th in the Modified class Main A feature due to a blown motor.

Running 6th in the A-Main and had a catastrophic motor blowup.. We are done for the weekend.. Merry Christmas everyone.. — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) December 21, 2019





The main event for all three categories – midgets, modifieds and super late models – begins Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. The winner of each race will take home $10,000 apiece.

