Kyle Larson’s win moves him to Chili Bowl Nationals A main

Kyle Larson moved closer to his first Chili Bowl Nationals crown by winning his preliminary feature Tuesday night. The win advances him to Saturday night’s main event at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jonathan Beason finished second and also advanced to the Chili Bowl Nationals main event.

“We were able to avoid trouble again and get our sixth prelim win and set ourselves to line up toward the front Saturday,” Larson said in the news conference after the race.

NBC Sports broadcaster Dillon Welch finished fourth in Tuesday night’s preliminary feature. Alex Bowman placed 10th.

Earlier in the evening, Christopher Bell won the race of champions. Rico Abreu finished second. Larson was fourth.

Among those scheduled to compete Wednesday night are NASCAR drivers Ryan Newman and J.J. Yeley.

Kyle Larson wins Warren CAT Qualifying Night! pic.twitter.com/xyOvwXifwO — Chili Bowl Nationals (@cbnationals) January 15, 2020





Man, what a night. @ChadBoat and my team are the best in the business. https://t.co/pILaivyoJT — Dillon Welch (@dillon_welch) January 15, 2020



