Kyle Larson on Watkins Glen Xfinity win: ‘I got lucky’
Kyle Larson discusses how the battle between his teammate William Byron and Ty Gibbs led to his Xfinity victory at Watkins Glen.
A costly final restart for Ty Gibbs and William Byron opened the door for Kyle Larson to win Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen.
Watch Kyle Larson's victory burnout in the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro, celebrating his Sunoco Go Rewards 200 win at Watkins Glen International.
In the moments after claiming the checkered flag for the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at the Glen on Saturday afternoon, Kyle Larson smiled and conceded he was a bit fortunate. “I got lucky,‘‘ he told the USA Network television audience. Or perhaps more accurately, he was in the right place at the right time. Running […]
Full results and updated driver points following Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen, won by Kyle Larson...
Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup pole on Saturday at Watkins Glen International, edging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot. Elliott, a two-time winner at The Glen, turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 10.477 seconds around the 2.45-mile natural terrain road course. Larson, who won last year's race at The Glen, finished in 1:10.516, just ahead of Michael McDowell.
Chase Elliott's lap of 70.477 seconds in the final round of qualifying nabbed him the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen.
Chase Elliott reacts to winning the Busch Light Pole Award ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.
The last time the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visited Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, in 2020, Craig Lutz brought home his third career win in the series. Lutz formally reignited the long-standing tradition Thompson and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour have shared since 1985 by surviving a wild Phoenix Communications 150 on Thursday night for his […]
