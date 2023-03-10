Kyle Larson tops practice leaderboard at Phoenix

Kyle Larson topped the leaderboard in Friday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway at 131.258 mph in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Just behind was Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford at 131.105 mph.

Completing the top five behind them were Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy, Joey Logano in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford and Chase Briscoe in the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Ross Chastain, the series points leader, was 26th-fastest with a speed of 128.315 mph in the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

The 50-minute session served as the debut for NASCAR’s new rule package, featured on most short ovals and all road courses in 2023. The configuration includes a 2-inch spoiler and fewer strakes underneath the car, reducing downforce by approximately 30%.

The Cup Series returns to the track in Phoenix for qualifying on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. ET with live coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

