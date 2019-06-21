Kyle Larson tops Kurt Busch in final Cup practice at Sonoma
Larson registered the fastest average lap speed in Friday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session at 95.469 mph.
Qualifying for Sunday’s Toyota SaveMart 350 is 3:10 p.m. ET Saturday.
Larson’s teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing, Kurt Busch, ended up second (94.986 mph) and Aric Almirola (94.421 mph). Clint Bowyer was fourth and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.
“I spent a lot of practice working on the same old characteristics of Sonoma, which is nice. We are doing some work to make sure it drives off the corner as well as you are going to need,” DiBenedetto said before the start of the final 1 hour, 20-minute session.
“It needs to turn okay, and you need to be able to throttle down so you can set them up and stay close to their bumper to pull off a pass in Turn 7.”
Rounding out the top 10 were Parker Kligerman, who posted his fastest lap with just minutes remaining in session; William Byron; Alex Bowman; Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; and Ryan Blaney.
Drivers seemed much more confident navigating the Carousel this time around. The addition to the course this year plunges from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 before dropping onto the raceway’s longest straightaway into the Turn 7 hairpin. It adds about a half-mile to the course’s length.
Kyle Busch had some troubles on the course, spinning off the track briefly in Turn 2 early on and then went off course again near Turn 4 later in the session.
Bubba Wallace also went for a spin late in the session but was able to continue on without a problem.
Bowyer posted the fastest average lap speed of those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (93.416 mph). He was followed by Bowman and Larson, respectively, in that category.
1
42
Chevrolet
27
1'35.026
95.469
2
1
Chevrolet
28
1'35.509
0.483
0.483
94.986
3
10
Ford
30
1'36.080
1.054
0.571
94.421
4
14
Ford
34
1'36.231
1.205
0.151
94.273
5
95
Toyota
32
1'36.316
1.290
0.085
94.190
6
96
Toyota
24
1'36.352
1.326
0.036
94.155
7
24
Chevrolet
27
1'36.353
1.327
0.001
94.154
8
88
Chevrolet
30
1'36.359
1.333
0.006
94.148
9
17
Ford
25
1'36.372
1.346
0.013
94.135
10
12
Ford
27
1'36.459
1.433
0.087
94.050
11
9
Chevrolet
28
1'36.468
1.442
0.009
94.042
12
19
Toyota
23
1'36.469
1.443
0.001
94.041
13
22
Ford
36
1'36.477
1.451
0.008
94.033
14
37
Chevrolet
24
1'36.612
1.586
0.135
93.901
15
48
Chevrolet
20
1'36.635
1.609
0.023
93.879
16
18
Toyota
24
1'36.713
1.687
0.078
93.803
17
11
Toyota
33
1'36.727
1.701
0.014
93.790
18
21
Ford
27
1'36.784
1.758
0.057
93.735
19
2
Ford
32
1'36.870
1.844
0.086
93.651
20
20
Toyota
26
1'36.888
1.862
0.018
93.634
21
41
Ford
27
1'36.890
1.864
0.002
93.632
22
4
Ford
28
1'36.975
1.949
0.085
93.550
23
13
Chevrolet
27
1'36.989
1.963
0.014
93.536
24
34
Ford
33
1'36.993
1.967
0.004
93.533
25
3
Chevrolet
26
1'37.028
2.002
0.035
93.499
26
47
Chevrolet
25
1'37.055
2.029
0.027
93.473
27
38
Ford
31
1'37.210
2.184
0.155
93.324
28
8
Chevrolet
23
1'37.375
2.349
0.165
93.166
29
43
Chevrolet
27
1'37.418
2.392
0.043
93.124
30
6
Ford
26
1'37.586
2.560
0.168
92.964
31
36
Ford
24
1'37.685
2.659
0.099
92.870
32
52
Ford
15
1'37.868
2.842
0.183
92.696
33
32
Ford
24
1'38.003
2.977
0.135
92.569
34
77
Chevrolet
2
1'38.413
3.387
0.410
92.183
35
51
Ford
8
1'41.332
6.306
2.919
89.527