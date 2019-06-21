Kyle Larson tops Kurt Busch in final Cup practice at Sonoma

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Larson registered the fastest average lap speed in Friday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session at 95.469 mph.

Qualifying for Sunday’s Toyota SaveMart 350 is 3:10 p.m. ET Saturday.

Larson’s teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing, Kurt Busch, ended up second (94.986 mph) and Aric Almirola (94.421 mph). Clint Bowyer was fourth and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.

“I spent a lot of practice working on the same old characteristics of Sonoma, which is nice. We are doing some work to make sure it drives off the corner as well as you are going to need,” DiBenedetto said before the start of the final 1 hour, 20-minute session.

“It needs to turn okay, and you need to be able to throttle down so you can set them up and stay close to their bumper to pull off a pass in Turn 7.”

Rounding out the top 10 were Parker Kligerman, who posted his fastest lap with just minutes remaining in session; William Byron; Alex Bowman; Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; and Ryan Blaney.

Drivers seemed much more confident navigating the Carousel this time around. The addition to the course this year plunges from Turn 4 down through Turns 5 and 6 before dropping onto the raceway’s longest straightaway into the Turn 7 hairpin. It adds about a half-mile to the course’s length.

Kyle Busch had some troubles on the course, spinning off the track briefly in Turn 2 early on and then went off course again near Turn 4 later in the session.

Bubba Wallace also went for a spin late in the session but was able to continue on without a problem.

Bowyer posted the fastest average lap speed of those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (93.416 mph). He was followed by Bowman and Larson, respectively, in that category.

1

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

27

1'35.026

 

 

95.469

2

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

28

1'35.509

0.483

0.483

94.986

3

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

30

1'36.080

1.054

0.571

94.421

4

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

34

1'36.231

1.205

0.151

94.273

5

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

32

1'36.316

1.290

0.085

94.190

6

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

24

1'36.352

1.326

0.036

94.155

7

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

27

1'36.353

1.327

0.001

94.154

8

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

30

1'36.359

1.333

0.006

94.148

9

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

25

1'36.372

1.346

0.013

94.135

10

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

27

1'36.459

1.433

0.087

94.050

11

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

28

1'36.468

1.442

0.009

94.042

12

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

23

1'36.469

1.443

0.001

94.041

13

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

36

1'36.477

1.451

0.008

94.033

14

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

24

1'36.612

1.586

0.135

93.901

15

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

20

1'36.635

1.609

0.023

93.879

16

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

24

1'36.713

1.687

0.078

93.803

17

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

33

1'36.727

1.701

0.014

93.790

18

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

27

1'36.784

1.758

0.057

93.735

19

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

32

1'36.870

1.844

0.086

93.651

20

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

26

1'36.888

1.862

0.018

93.634

21

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

27

1'36.890

1.864

0.002

93.632

22

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

28

1'36.975

1.949

0.085

93.550

23

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

27

1'36.989

1.963

0.014

93.536

24

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

33

1'36.993

1.967

0.004

93.533

25

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

26

1'37.028

2.002

0.035

93.499

26

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

25

1'37.055

2.029

0.027

93.473

27

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

31

1'37.210

2.184

0.155

93.324

28

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

23

1'37.375

2.349

0.165

93.166

29

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

27

1'37.418

2.392

0.043

93.124

30

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

26

1'37.586

2.560

0.168

92.964

31

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

24

1'37.685

2.659

0.099

92.870

32

52

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Ford

15

1'37.868

2.842

0.183

92.696

33

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

24

1'38.003

2.977

0.135

92.569

34

77

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

 

Chevrolet

2

1'38.413

3.387

0.410

92.183

35

51

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Ford

8

1'41.332

6.306

2.919

89.527

