Kyle Larson takes third straight pole at Sonoma Cup race

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Larson dominated both rounds of qualifying on Saturday, using an average lap speed of 95.712 mph to win the pole for Sunday’s Toyota Save Mart 350 for the third consecutive season.

.

“I guess the trend with my three poles is winning a pole and then struggling in the race. Hopefully, we’ll have something different for tomorrow,” Larson said. “I feel good.

“We did a mock run yesterday in practice and ran a good lap. I kind of over-drove the first session and then the next session I said, ‘I’m going to calm down and not make any mistakes’ and I probably under-drove just a little.

“In the Carousel I think I gave up a little speed but I feel like I made up some time in other areas, too. It’s cool to get a third pole at my home track.”

The pole is Larson’s first of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and eighth of his career.

Pole Award Winner Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank

Pole Award Winner Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank <span class="copyright">Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images</span>
Pole Award Winner Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images

William Byron ended up second (95.669 mph) and Joey Logano was third (95.618 mph). Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 12 starters are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman.

Round 1

Larson, looking for his third consecutive pole at Sonoma, got off to a strong start, leading the way in the first 20-minute session.

Larson’s average lap speed of 95.901 mph topped Suarez (95.781 mph) and Byron (95.687 mph). Logano was fourth and Blaney completed the top-five.

Also advancing to the final round were Buescher, Kyle Busch, Bowman, Hamlin, Elliott, Johnson and Truex.

Among those who failed to advance were Michael McDowell; three Stewart-Haas Racing cars – Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick; Brad Keselowski; Austin Dillon; Bubba Wallace; and Erik Jones.

“I think we have a good car. I felt like it was really good on the long run yesterday, it’s hard to have the best of both worlds here,” Almirola said. “Sometimes you sacrifice the short-run speed.”

Jones had trouble in Turn 1 on his initial lap as he fell off the pace with a flat left-rear tire. He then had to limp his way on the entire track back to pit road, which did extensive damage to the left-rear wheel well.

“It was flat the whole lap, I just didn’t know it, I was sliding all over the place,” Jones said. Jones will have to move to a backup car which will entail him starting Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

1

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

1'34.784

 

95.712

2

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

1'34.827

0.043

95.669

3

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

1'34.878

0.094

95.618

4

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

1'34.898

0.114

95.597

5

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

1'35.260

0.476

95.234

6

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

1'35.287

0.503

95.207

7

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

1'35.367

0.583

95.127

8

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

1'35.399

0.615

95.095

9

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

1'35.507

0.723

94.988

10

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

1'35.668

0.884

94.828

11

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

1'36.156

1.372

94.347

12

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

1'36.374

1.590

94.133

13

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

1'35.449

0.665

95.046

14

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

1'35.485

0.701

95.010

15

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

1'35.624

0.840

94.872

16

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

1'35.746

0.962

94.751

17

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

1'35.749

0.965

94.748

18

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

1'35.821

1.037

94.677

19

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

1'35.926

1.142

94.573

20

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

1'36.070

1.286

94.431

21

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

1'36.106

1.322

94.396

22

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

1'36.118

1.334

94.384

23

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

1'36.130

1.346

94.372

24

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

1'36.281

1.497

94.224

25

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

1'36.294

1.510

94.211

26

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

1'36.457

1.673

94.052

27

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

1'36.484

1.700

94.026

28

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

1'36.781

1.997

93.737

29

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

1'37.006

2.222

93.520

30

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

1'37.020

2.236

93.506

31

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

1'37.040

2.256

93.487

32

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

1'37.530

2.746

93.018

33

77

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

 

Chevrolet

1'37.911

3.127

92.656

34

52

United States
United States

 Cody Ware 

 

Ford

1'38.432

3.648

92.165

35

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

1'38.719

3.935

91.897

36

51

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Ford

1'39.161

4.377

91.488

37

15

United States
United States

 Kyle Weatherman 

 

Chevrolet

1'42.283

7.499

88.695

38

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson 

 

Chevrolet

 

 

