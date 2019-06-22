Kyle Larson takes third straight pole at Sonoma Cup race
Larson dominated both rounds of qualifying on Saturday, using an average lap speed of 95.712 mph to win the pole for Sunday’s Toyota Save Mart 350 for the third consecutive season.
.
“I guess the trend with my three poles is winning a pole and then struggling in the race. Hopefully, we’ll have something different for tomorrow,” Larson said. “I feel good.
“We did a mock run yesterday in practice and ran a good lap. I kind of over-drove the first session and then the next session I said, ‘I’m going to calm down and not make any mistakes’ and I probably under-drove just a little.
“In the Carousel I think I gave up a little speed but I feel like I made up some time in other areas, too. It’s cool to get a third pole at my home track.”
The pole is Larson’s first of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and eighth of his career.
Pole Award Winner Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
William Byron ended up second (95.669 mph) and Joey Logano was third (95.618 mph). Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top 12 starters are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman.
Round 1
Larson, looking for his third consecutive pole at Sonoma, got off to a strong start, leading the way in the first 20-minute session.
Larson’s average lap speed of 95.901 mph topped Suarez (95.781 mph) and Byron (95.687 mph). Logano was fourth and Blaney completed the top-five.
Also advancing to the final round were Buescher, Kyle Busch, Bowman, Hamlin, Elliott, Johnson and Truex.
Among those who failed to advance were Michael McDowell; three Stewart-Haas Racing cars – Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Kevin Harvick; Brad Keselowski; Austin Dillon; Bubba Wallace; and Erik Jones.
“I think we have a good car. I felt like it was really good on the long run yesterday, it’s hard to have the best of both worlds here,” Almirola said. “Sometimes you sacrifice the short-run speed.”
Jones had trouble in Turn 1 on his initial lap as he fell off the pace with a flat left-rear tire. He then had to limp his way on the entire track back to pit road, which did extensive damage to the left-rear wheel well.
“It was flat the whole lap, I just didn’t know it, I was sliding all over the place,” Jones said. Jones will have to move to a backup car which will entail him starting Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.
1
42
Chevrolet
1'34.784
95.712
2
24
Chevrolet
1'34.827
0.043
95.669
3
22
Ford
1'34.878
0.094
95.618
4
9
Chevrolet
1'34.898
0.114
95.597
5
41
Ford
1'35.260
0.476
95.234
6
11
Toyota
1'35.287
0.503
95.207
7
18
Toyota
1'35.367
0.583
95.127
8
19
Toyota
1'35.399
0.615
95.095
9
12
Ford
1'35.507
0.723
94.988
10
37
Chevrolet
1'35.668
0.884
94.828
11
48
Chevrolet
1'36.156
1.372
94.347
12
88
Chevrolet
1'36.374
1.590
94.133
13
34
Ford
1'35.449
0.665
95.046
14
14
Ford
1'35.485
0.701
95.010
15
10
Ford
1'35.624
0.840
94.872
16
1
Chevrolet
1'35.746
0.962
94.751
17
17
Ford
1'35.749
0.965
94.748
18
38
Ford
1'35.821
1.037
94.677
19
95
Toyota
1'35.926
1.142
94.573
20
47
Chevrolet
1'36.070
1.286
94.431
21
6
Ford
1'36.106
1.322
94.396
22
2
Ford
1'36.118
1.334
94.384
23
4
Ford
1'36.130
1.346
94.372
24
21
Ford
1'36.281
1.497
94.224
25
8
Chevrolet
1'36.294
1.510
94.211
26
3
Chevrolet
1'36.457
1.673
94.052
27
32
Ford
1'36.484
1.700
94.026
28
36
Ford
1'36.781
1.997
93.737
29
96
Toyota
1'37.006
2.222
93.520
30
43
Chevrolet
1'37.020
2.236
93.506
31
13
Chevrolet
1'37.040
2.256
93.487
32
20
Toyota
1'37.530
2.746
93.018
33
77
Chevrolet
1'37.911
3.127
92.656
34
52
Ford
1'38.432
3.648
92.165
35
00
Chevrolet
1'38.719
3.935
91.897
36
51
Ford
1'39.161
4.377
91.488
37
15
Chevrolet
1'42.283
7.499
88.695
38
27
Chevrolet