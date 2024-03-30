Kyle Larson takes his first pole of the Cup Series season at Richmond
Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag for the Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway with teammate Chase Elliott to his outside.
Johnson's confidence has grown by leaps and bounds as a sophomore — and now she's just three wins away from a title with South Carolina.
Creighton battled back from a big second-half deficit, but Tennessee's defense was ultimately too strong.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Indiana cut a 22-point South Carolina lead to two points.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
The Rangers catcher had an eventful couple of innings on Opening Day.
Albert took over Rapinoe's No. 15 jersey number this year.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the Warriors overcoming Draymond Green’s ejection, the timetable on Joel Embiid’s return from knee surgery, the Timberwolves’ sale blowing up and much more.
In today's edition: The top 50 people who will define the 2024 MLB season, stats and fun facts about the Sweet 16, NFL win totals, the Headless Hoopsman, and more.
When your name is Caitlin Clark, people are going to go there.
Stephen Curry appeared to fight tears as he reacted to the ejection.
BetMGM released its NFL season win totals on Wednesday.
With 26 of 30 teams in action Thursday, our experts make their predictions for the season.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to March Madness TV ratings and why this year's tournament has exceeded most people's expectation. Forde believes the combination of early upsets coupled with big time programs and storylines moving on to the second weekend will only help the tournament's interest. Dellenger points out that a record number of Americans will bet on the tournament this year.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.