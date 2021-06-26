Kyle Larson still in disbelief after Pocono finish
Kyle Larson was still in disbelief after closing in on the win at Pocono Raceway but blowing a tire to hand his teammate, Alex Bowman, the checkered flag in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Kyle Larson was still in disbelief after closing in on the win at Pocono Raceway but blowing a tire to hand his teammate, Alex Bowman, the checkered flag in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Kyle Larson was on the verge of a fourth consecutive points win Saturday at Pocono until a blown left-front tire on the final lap dashed his hopes.
A shocker on the final lap at Pocono Raceway as Alex Bowman takes advantage of Kyle Larson's misfortune in Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series to win his third race of the 2021 season.
Essentially, Kyle Busch completed 325 miles of practice on Saturday and finished second in the race. That makes him one of Sunday’s favorites. (Getty Images)
Fans think the latest "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" trailer showed Abomination fighting Wong and a glimpse of Fin Fang Foom.
At the Tour de France, a fan's sign caused a massive pile-up with less than 30 miles left in the first stage.
For the second time this week, Nelly Korda narrowly avoided water on the par-3 15th and got a serious scare.
Director Justin Lin and the cast of "F9" talk craziest shenanigans from the new "Fast and Furious" sequel.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the fatal crash.
For the past week, they've played the national anthem one time a night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. On Saturday, the song happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw. While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet.
Kyle Larson crashed with a flat tire coming to the checkered flag. Full results from Day 1 at Pocono.
Trey Lance is in Fargo, N.D. this weekend for Carson Wentz's charity softball game, and the 49ers' rookie received some advice from the former NDSU QB.
Larson looked set for another win but got a flat tire less than a mile from the finish.
His stage victory may be overshadowed by two major crashes, the first caused by a fan’s sign.
The reported next Blazers head coach has received some backlash from the Portland faithful.
Could the former Boston guard be on the move again so soon?
“We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.”
Alex Bowman won his third NASCAR Cup race this season Saturday at Pocono Raceway as Kyle Larson crashed as he raced for his fourth win in a row.
Gabby Thomas won the 200 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials with a world-best time of 21.61 seconds, while Allyson Felix did not qualify.
America is too afraid to send an all-black basketball team to the Olympics, according to an ESPN analyst who lamented the addition of the team’s lone white member.
Is the Pacquiao-Spence fight in danger?