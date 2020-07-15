Kyle Larson stays dominant on dirt with fourth World of Outlaws victory

Kyle Larson remains mostly unbeatable in dirt racing this season.

Larson scored his fourth World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car victory in the past two months, outdueling Donny Schatz on a restart with three laps remaining Tuesday night to win at Attica (Ohio) Raceway Park.

He earned $10,000 for capturing the 40-lap main event in the Brad Doty Classic, which is named after the Sprint Car Hall of Famer.

It’s apropos because Larson, 27, is having a Hall of Fame-type season on dirt while barnstorming across various series, tracks and states in sprint cars and Midgets.

On Sunday, his No. 57 won the 30-lap main event at Sharon Speedway in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions for his third victory during Ohio Sprint Speedweek. A week earlier, he dominated the 30th annual Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek with four victories in nine races.

Larson began focusing on dirt racing after being fired from Chip Ganassi Racing and placed on indefinite suspension by NASCAR for using a racial slur during an iRacing event.

Since finishing 10th in the World of Outlaws’ return May 8 at Knoxville Raceway from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Larson has nearly 20 victories and an Indiana Midget Week Championship. He had a streak of 10 consecutive Midget victories in the United States that included his breakthrough in the 2020 Chili Bowl.

According to Speed Sport Magazine journalist Jacob Seelman, Larson has an average finish of 2.0 since May 30 in his past 30 dirt starts, which include 17 victories and an eight-race winning streak in June.

Kyle Laron’s No. 57 triumphed for the fourth time this season Tuesday in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series (Trent Gower/World of Outlaws).

