Kyle Larson will start last for NASCAR Talladega race after pre-qualifying penalty

Kyle Larson's bid for a fourth straight pole in the NASCAR Cup Series was unceremoniously halted before the start of qualifying on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Larson was not allowed to participate in qualifying after his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was found to have an unapproved adjustment to the roof rails while being pushed to pit road on Saturday, NASCAR said. The No. 5 Chevrolet had passed pre-qualifying inspection earlier Saturday morning.

Larson will start 38th in the Geico 500 at Talladega on Sunday as a result. Any further penalties will be determined and assessed next week.

STARTING LINEUP: NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

PICKS FOR SUNDAY'S RACE: NASCAR Talladega predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

The No. 5 Chevrolet had sat on the pole for the last three races (Martinsville, Richmond and Texas). The No. 5 team had two crew members suspended — rear-tire changer Calvin Teague and jackman Brandon Johnson — earlier this week for the Talladega and Dover races after a tire came off the car during last week's race at Texas.

Michael McDowell set the fastest time and will be on the pole for Sunday's race at the 2.66-mile track.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kyle Larson will start last for NASCAR Talladega race after penalty