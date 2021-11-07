Kyle Larson to start 2021 NASCAR Cup Series title race from the pole
Listen in as Kyle Larson reacts to winning the pole for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Kyle Larson won the pole for the NASCAR championship finale at Phoenix; topping Chase Elliott (second), Denny Hamlin (fifth) and Martin Truex Jr. (12th).
Championship 4 driver Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App/Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The entire Cup Series field took part in a single-car, two-lap qualifying session on Saturday evening at the 1-mile Arizona oval. Larson […]
Kyle Larson was the best of NASCAR’s four title contenders Friday in the final practice before the championship is decided in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. Larson turned in the top speed of 135.293 mph among the four finalists and was second-fastest overall in 10-lap average at 131.935 in the No. 5 Chevrolet. Larson also set the fastest five-lap average.
Brad Keselowski topped the speed charts in the lone NASCAR Cup Series practice at Phoenix Raceway in his final weekend driving for Team Penske in the No. 2 Ford. Keselowski posted a fast lap of 135.384 mph in the session, a week after being eliminated from playoff contention in the Round of 8 finale at […]
Three of the four NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 cars failed inspection prior to the start of qualifying on Saturday night and as a result, each of those teams will lose a crew member. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Denny Hamlin and the […]
The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season ends on Saturday at Phoenix with the Championship 4 season finale race.
Listen in as Alex Bowman sounds off on Denny Hamlin's post-race comments saying Hamlin 'crossed every line.'
Kyle Larson was the driver to beat all season in his comeback with Hendrick Motorsports. With only the NASCAR Cup Series championship race left, the three other contenders will chase Larson one more time. Larson nipped defending champion Chase Elliott for the pole Saturday at Phoenix Raceway to make it a 1-2 front row for Hendrick Motorsports in the finale.
NASCAR Championship Weekend continues Saturday at Phoenix with Cup qualifying and the Xfinity title race. Check out today's schedule.
StarCom Racing thanks its fans for their support on social media. Team does not say who will own the charter in 2022.
