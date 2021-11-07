Kyle Larson to start 2021 NASCAR Cup Series title race from the pole

Associated Press

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is not able to ski and prepare the way she would like to currently because of a hurt back that she likened to “a very severe muscle spasm or kind of a strain” in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday. Speaking via video conference from Edwards, Colorado, the Alpine star said she hasn't “really been able to do much of any skiing at all” since Oct. 23, when she won the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, for her 70th career World Cup victory. Expected to be one of the main faces of the Beijing Games in February, Shiffrin already owns three medals from past Winter Games, along with three World Cup overall titles.