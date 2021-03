Reuters

Martin Truex Jr. had won 27 Cup races in his career and was the 2017 Series champion, but in 30 starts at Phoenix Raceway, he had never won a race -- until Sunday. Joe Gibbs Racing's Truex took the lead on a restart with 25 laps to go, held off Joey Logano and went on to win the Instacart 500 by 1.698 seconds. "This feels pretty amazing," Truex said.