Kyle Larson snags Busch Pole for Pocono's Cup Series opener
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kyle Larson has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports Live, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the first NASCAR Cup Series event in a weekend doubleheader for the tour at Pocono Raceway.
RELATED: Pocono weekend schedule | Drivers to win three races in a row | Cup Series standings
Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has started first in three of the last four points-paying Cup Series events. He also opened the NASCAR All-Star Race from the pole position, taking the No. 1 starting spot off a random draw. Larson will be vying for his fourth consecutive Cup Series points win in Saturday’s 325-miler.
The lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series’ Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports Live, MRN, SiriusXM) will be determined after the finishing order from Saturday’s event is official. The top 20 finishers from Saturday’s Cup race will be inverted for Sunday’s start, and Sunday’s starters from 21st place on back will grid in order of their Saturday finish.
Harrison Burton won the pole for Sunday’s Pocono Green 225 (noon ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports Live, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and Todd Gilliland is on the pole for Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 (noon ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Saturday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
2
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
4
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
5
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
6
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
7
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
8
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
9
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
12
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
13
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
14
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
15
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
17
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
18
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
19
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
20
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
21
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
23
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
24
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
25
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
26
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
28
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
29
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
30
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
31
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
33
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
34
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
35
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
36
James Davison
15
Rick Ware Racing
37
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Aric Almirola was the most recent Busch Pole Award winner through qualifying, taking his third career Cup Series pole for last weekend’s event at Nashville Superspeedway.
The next race with time trials scheduled is the July 4 event at Road America, which will host the Cup Series for the first time since 1956.