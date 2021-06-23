Kyle Larson snags Busch Pole for Pocono's Cup Series opener

Staff Report
·3 min read
Kyle Larson has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports Live, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the first NASCAR Cup Series event in a weekend doubleheader for the tour at Pocono Raceway.

RELATED: Pocono weekend schedule | Drivers to win three races in a row | Cup Series standings

Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has started first in three of the last four points-paying Cup Series events. He also opened the NASCAR All-Star Race from the pole position, taking the No. 1 starting spot off a random draw. Larson will be vying for his fourth consecutive Cup Series points win in Saturday’s 325-miler.

The lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series’ Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports Live, MRN, SiriusXM) will be determined after the finishing order from Saturday’s event is official. The top 20 finishers from Saturday’s Cup race will be inverted for Sunday’s start, and Sunday’s starters from 21st place on back will grid in order of their Saturday finish.

Harrison Burton won the pole for Sunday’s Pocono Green 225 (noon ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports Live, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and Todd Gilliland is on the pole for Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 (noon ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Saturday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

2

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

4

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

5

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

6

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

8

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

10

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

12

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

13

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

14

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

15

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

17

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

18

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

19

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

20

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

21

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

23

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

24

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

25

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

26

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

28

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

29

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

30

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

31

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

33

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

34

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

35

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

36

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

37

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Aric Almirola was the most recent Busch Pole Award winner through qualifying, taking his third career Cup Series pole for last weekend’s event at Nashville Superspeedway.

The next race with time trials scheduled is the July 4 event at Road America, which will host the Cup Series for the first time since 1956.

