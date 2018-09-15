Kyle Larson sings praises of teammate Jamie McMurray LAS VEGAS Team ownerChip Ganassi told The Associated Press this week that veteran driver Jamie McMurray wont return to the No. 1 Chevrolet next season. The report said that Ganassi plans to offer McMurray an advisory role with the team, similar to that of Dario Franchitti in Ganassi’s IndyCar organization. In Las Vegas this …

LAS VEGAS — Team owner Chip Ganassi told The Associated Press this week that veteran driver Jamie McMurray won‘t return to the No. 1 Chevrolet next season.

The report said that Ganassi plans to offer McMurray an advisory role with the team, similar to that of Dario Franchitti in Ganassi’s IndyCar organization. In Las Vegas this week, Ganassi driver Kyle Larson said a potential McMurray exit would leave a large void to fill, from a personal standpoint.

“I think you always care who your teammate is, for sure, and I have enjoyed having Jamie for my whole Cup career,” Larson said. “He has been such an amazing friend and teammate, and he has taught me a bunch on and off the track.

“So I don‘t know what his future holds or what, but he has done a lot for my life and my career. … I don‘t think that there‘s anybody else in the garage that could have taught me the things that he did and was as nice as he was to me as a young (driver) when I first came in. There‘s no better teammate than Jamie McMurray.”

McMurray isn‘t the only silly season driver on the move this year. Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, remains unsigned for next year and has been touted as a possible replacement for McMurray.

Roush Fenway Racing team owner Jack Roush also confirmed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that this season will be Trevor Bayne‘s last in the No. 6 Ford. Roush said he is talking to several possible successors but wouldn’t elaborate.

And Ryan Newman announced Saturday that he would not return to Richard Childress Racing in 2019.

