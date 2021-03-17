Kyle Larson set for Truck Series return on Bristol dirt

Kyle Larson is set for his return to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series later this month at Bristol Motor Speedway, his first series action since 2016.

The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, no stranger to racing on dirt, won in 2016 at Eldora Speedway on dirt in the Truck Series.

The Elk Grove, California, native will pilot the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Rich Mar Florist/CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet Silverado as the series makes its debut at the Bristol dirt track. He’ll take to the dirty high banks March 26 for heat races and will race March 27 at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Larson is part of a growing list of Cup drivers to enter the event.

“I really appreciate the opportunity given by Niece Motorsports,” Larson said in a team release. “I‘m excited to get back into a truck at one of my favorite race tracks.”

The 28-year-old driver, a Cup winner earlier this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, has built an extensive racing resume with more than 250 career race wins, including at least one win in every racing circuit he has competed. Seven of those victories came at NASCAR’s highest level, in addition to being a two-time (and reigning) Chili Bowl Midget Nationals champion. He was also on a race-winning team in the 2015 Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

“Kyle is obviously one of the best drivers out there today,” Niece Motorsports general manager Cody Efaw said. “His resume on dirt speaks for itself. We are looking forward to him joining the organization at Bristol and contending for a win.”

In 2020 while on suspension from NASCAR, Larson racked up 46 victories in 97 races run, primarily in sprint cars. He led the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series in victories with 12 despite competing in only 26 of its 54 events and secured his first Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series win.

“We‘re looking forward to taking part in this historic event for the Truck Series and are excited to be alongside Kyle for what is sure to be a stellar performance,” Rich Mar Florist co-owner Jonathan Morrissey said. “This is a huge announcement for Rich Mar Florist Racing Nation and those that support our involvement in NASCAR. We are extremely thankful for this partnership with Niece Motorsports and are thrilled to share this historic moment together.”