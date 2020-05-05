Kyle Larson set to run first sprint car race since his NASCAR firing

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson is racing on Friday night.

Larson will drive for his own Kyle Larson Racing sprint car team in the World of Outlaws Invitational at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa. The races are not open to fans and are the first World of Outlaws winged sprint races since February.

It’ll be the first time Larson has raced since his firing from Chip Ganassi Racing in April after he said the n-word over the radio during a virtual race streamed on NASCAR’s website on the night of April 12. Larson got suspended from CGR the morning after he said the racial slur and was subsequently fired once his main sponsors Credit One and McDonalds disassociated themselves from him.

Larson, 27, was also suspended by NASCAR for violating the sanctioning body’s code of conduct policy and must go through sensitivity training to be reinstated. The World of Outlaws had said that Larson could resume competing once he did sensitivity training and confirmed to multiple outlets that he was cleared to race on Friday night.

Larson has raced sprint cars frequently in his spare time from the Cup Series and only figures to be more involved with his sprint car team going forward. His return to the World of Outlaws coincides with Kasey Kahne’s. Kahne is also competing on Friday night and it’s the first time he’s raced since he was injured in a sprint car crash a year ago.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

