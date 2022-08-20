NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen

A wild five-lap run to the finish ended with Kyle Larson taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International.

Off the day’s final restart with five laps to go, William Byron and Ty Gibbs battled for the lead as they entered the bus stop chicane – only for Gibbs to get loose, spin out and take Byron with him.

That put Larson into the lead and road course ace A.J. Allmendinger in second. Allmendinger drew within a car length of the reigning Cup Series champion on the final lap, but couldn’t quite catch him.

Sammy Smith finished third, followed by Noah Gragson in fourth and Kaz Grala in fifth.

This story will be updated…

Stage 1 winner: Sammy Smith

Stage 2 winner: William Byron

Who had a good race: Smith’s third-place finish is his best in four Xfinity starts. He’ll have four more this season in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, with the next scheduled start coming at Kansas Speedway in September.

Who had a bad race: Justin Allgaier worked up to 20th after starting from the rear due to unapproved adjustments on his car, but lost control in the esses and crashed out at Lap 5. With that, Allgaier’s bid for the regular season championship – and 15 valuable playoff points – took a big hit.

Next: Daytona International Speedway – Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Read More About NASCAR

Long: Kyle Busch reveals human side in ‘hard as hell’ year Watkins Glen Cup starting lineup Watkins Glen Cup qualifying: Chase Elliott wins pole

Kyle Larson seizes opportunity, wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen originally appeared on NBCSports.com