Kyle Larson secures Busch Light Pole at Iowa

Kyle Larson soared to the top of the leaderboard at Iowa Speedway, earning the Busch Light Pole Award for the inaugural race at the 0.875-mile oval with a speed of 136.458 mph.

Ryan Blaney (136.311 mph), Josh Berry (135.916 mph), William Byron (135.595 mph) and Brad Keselowski (135.338 mph) rounded out the top five.

Joey Logano (135.303 mph), Daniel Suárez (135.274 mph), Chris Buescher (135.857 mph), Ross Chastain (134.546 mph) and Justin Haley (134.185 mph) completed the top 10.

This story will be updated.