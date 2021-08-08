Kyle Larson scores Watkins Glen Cup victory

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Kyle Larson cruised to his fifth Cup win of the season, while Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott came from the back of the field to finish second Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

It is third time among Larson’s five wins that Elliott has finished second to Larson. Among Elliott’s two wins this year, Larson finished second to him once.

“Awesome job guys,” Larson radioed his team.

Elliott apologized to his crew, telling his team on the radio: “You deserved it big time.”

Larson’s win puts him in a tie with Denny Hamlin for the points.

Martin Truex Jr. finished third. Kyle Busch placed fourth. Hamlin placed fifth.

Elliott had won the past two races at Watkins Glen but started at the back for an inspection violation that also led to the ejection of crew chief Alan Gustafson, among other penalties. He had to avoid a spinning Ryan Newman on the second lap in Turn 1.

Elliott scored two points in the opening stage. In the second stage, he pitted on Lap 30 after he flat-spotted his tires. He climbed into the top 10 on Lap 52. Elliott passed Kyle Busch for third on Lap 71.

Brad Keselowski, who started on the pole, had a rough day that included multiple spins. He spun from the lead coming to the competition caution on Lap 10. He fell back to sixth but lost more track position when he pitted for tires and most of the top 20 stayed out. Keselowski slid through Turn 1 shortly before the end of stage 1. Keselowski spun in Turn 1 on Lap 56 and slid into teammate Joey Logano.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

NEXT: The series holds its inaugural race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course at 1 p.m. ET Aug. 15 on NBC.

