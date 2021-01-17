Kyle Larson scores second consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals win

Kyle Larson scored his second consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals win Saturday night, leading all 55 laps.

Christopher Bell, a three-time Chili Bowl champion, was challenging Larson for second with two laps to go when he hit a rut and rolled over three times, ending his race. He was uninjured. Bell finished 13th.

Justin Grant finished second to Larson. Tanner Thorson placed third. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who won the B-main earlier in the evening, finished seventh.

“I had to work way harder for that one than last year’s,” Larson told MavTV. “I could feel Grant pressuring me. … Thankfully was able to hold them off.”

Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott finished seventh in the F-main and did not advance. That ended his first Chili Bowl Nationals experience, but he hopes to return.

Hate we couldn’t advance out of my race today, but appreciate the support of everybody out here @cbnationals and watching at home! I’ve had a lot of fun, and I hope I get to come back and give it another go for sure!! Thanks to the folks at Diaedge for making it happen as well. — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 17, 2021

Among others with NASCAR connections competing Saturday:

Alex Bowman‘s two cars did not make the A-main. Jake Swanson finished 13th in the B-main. C.J. Leary finished 13th in his C-main.

Chase Briscoe finished ninth in his B-main.

David Gravel placed 12th in his B-main.

Reigning ARCA West champion Jesse Love finished 13th in his B-main.

ARCA West driver Giovanni Scelzi was 15th in his B-main.

J.J. Yeley missed advancing from the C-main by one spot after starting that event on the pole.

Kasey Kahne was involved in an early crash in the C-main and could not continue, ending his night.

Carson Kvapil, son of former NASCAR driver Travis Kvapil, finished ninth in the D-main. He advanced from the E-main.

Brett Moffitt finished 13th in his D-main, ending his Chili Bowl.

Ryan Newman‘s Chili Bowl ended with a sixth-place finish in the G-main.

Justin Allgaier placed seventh in his H-main after winning his I-main.

Ryan Ellis finished eighth in his J-main after advancing from the K-main.

Garrett Smithley was eighth in his M-main.

Kyle Larson scores second consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals win originally appeared on NBCSports.com