Kyle Larson scores first Xfinity triumph at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson took the lead from Tyler Reddick on a late restart Saturday and hung on to win the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It was the first Xfinity Series victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver and the ninth of his career in the series. His No. 42 Chevrolet had paced both Xfinity series practices Friday leading into the race.

“This race car is so fast,” Larson said in an FS1 interivew. “This is my first time with this (composite) body, and it performed well.”

Rookie Christopher Bell, who started from the pole position for the second consecutive race, finished second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Ryan Blaney and Elliott Sadler.

The first stage featured a duel between the race winner and Bell, who beat Larson in January for a win in the prestigious Chili Bowl dirt race.

“It was a lot of fun racing, and hopefully a lot of fun watching,” Bell told FS1. “That was really cool. There’ll be a lot more of that.”

Larson also led Saturday’s morning practice session at Las Vegas, where he will try to win for the first time at the track in the premier series Sunday.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Bell led six laps and scored his second top-three finish in three starts. … Blaney led 33 laps for his second top five in the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas. … Sadler is the only driver to finish in the top five of all three Xfinity races this season. … Spencer Gallagher‘s 10th was only his fourth top 10 in 43 Xfinity races.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Despite winning the second stage, Kyle Busch was a disappointing 14th. … Austin Cindric crashed out in 34th, his second DNF this season because of an accident.

NOTABLE: Larson’s last Xfinity victory was at Dover International Speedway in June 2017. … It was the 11th Xfinity win at Las Vegas for Chevrolet.

WHAT’S NEXT: DC Solar 200 at ISM Raceway at 4 p.m. ET on March 10 on Fox.