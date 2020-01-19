Kyle Larson scores first Chili Bowl Nationals victory

Kyle Larson passed Christopher Bell with 17 laps left and went on to win his first Chili Bowl Nationals crown Saturday night.

Bell, vying for a record-tying fourth consecutive win in the country’s premier midget race, finished second in the 24-car field at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cannon McIntosh, 17 years old, finished third. NASCAR Xfinity driver Justin Allgaier placed 21st.

A year ago, Larson lost this race on the last lap to Bell. Larson had a large enough lead late in Saturday night’s race that Bell wasn’t close enough to make a move.

“Its a pretty different range of emotions 365 days later,” Larson said on the MavTV broadcast. “I feel like I’m going to pass out.

“I’m sorry NASCAR, I’m sorry Daytona, but this is the biggest (expletive) race I’ve ever won. I hope to win Daytona in a few weeks but this is bad ass.”

Here’s how other NASCAR competitors did in the various races Saturday that led to the A main that Larson won:

Dillon Welch, Alex Bowman and J.J. Yeley each failed to advance from the B2 Main.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. failed to advance from the C1 Main.

Ryan Newman failed to advance from the D1 Main.

Chase Briscoe failed to advance from the B1 Main









Enjoyed the heck out of my first Chili Bowl experience, an amazing event I finally got to see in person. Happy for @KyleLarsonRacin, it’s been a long time coming!! https://t.co/AfXEimUW0f — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 19, 2020





Very cool seeing @KyleLarsonRacin finally pick up that win he’s been hunting down for years at the Chili Bowl!! — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) January 19, 2020





Congrats to @KyleLarsonRacin Achieving something that is so difficult makes it even more gratifying when it finally happens. Great drive. — Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) January 19, 2020



