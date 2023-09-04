Southern charmer: Kyle Larson punches his ticket to the Round of 12
Kyle Larson holds off Tyler Reddick and takes the win at Darlington Raceway to ensure his spot in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Playoffs.
Kyle Larson holds off Tyler Reddick and takes the win at Darlington Raceway to ensure his spot in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Playoffs.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Truex hasn't finished in the top 20 in his last 30 Darlington starts, however.
Florida State scored 31 consecutive points in the second half.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Now atop the AL West, the Mariners face a daunting final month as they chase a division title
Shifting MVP odds created the perfect stage for Acuña to make a statement.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
Jones will lose about $1.1 million for each regular-season game he misses.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
The former interim heavyweight champion rebounded from a disappointing loss to Jon Jones in a heavyweight title fight in March by pummeling Serghei Spivac on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris.
Shanahan addressed Garoppolo calling things "weird" by saying he agreed. Then he immediately backtracked, saying it wasn't weird but was "unusual," which is a synonym for weird.
Truex Jr. has the best average finish of any driver and won the regular-season title.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Jalen Milroe has reportedly beaten out Tyler Buchner, Dylan Lonergan and Ty Simpson for the starting QB job.
Rosas, 18, returns to take on Terrence Mitchell on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena on the Noche UFC card to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!