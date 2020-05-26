Kyle Larson’s immediate racing future will apparently be in the World of Outlaws. Larson talked about racing in a media release put out Tuesday by the World of Outlaws.

Larson won his first Outlaws race since his suspension from NASCAR last week. “They’ve stuck behind me,” Larson said of the support he’s received rom the WoO. “That means a lot.”

Larson remains on indefinite suspension from NASCAR after uttering a racial epitaph during an iRacing event last month.

Click here to read more of Larson’s comments.

While he did not talk about NASCAR in the WoO release, Larson said on Tuesday’s Winged Nation on Motor Racing Network he still hopes to race in NASCAR “some day.”

“It’s been weird watching the NASCAR stuff on TV, but I also hope that I’ll still be able to have another opportunity to race in Cup some day,” Larson said. “(I’m) taking this time to watch and study and stay relevant in my own mind, that way when an opportunity comes up, I’ll be ready to take full advantage of that opportunity and do a good job.”

.@KyleLarsonRacin opens up about racing with the World of Outlaws @NosEnergyDrink Sprint Car Series and cherishing every victory – big or small. READ MORE: https://t.co/mrk54UWsUb — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) May 26, 2020





Kyle Larson plans more World of Outlaws racing, hopes to return to NASCAR ‘some day’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com