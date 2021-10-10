Kyle Larson overcomes electrical issues, wins at Charlotte Roval

Kyle Larson claimed his seventh win of the NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday’s Round of 12 playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Larson suffered from early electrical issues that forced his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team to change the battery and alternator belt on his car.

But the regular season champion quickly climbed back into contention. And off the race’s final restart with eight laps to go, Larson muscled past Denny Hamlin – who had already advanced into the Round of 8 – for the lead before going on to get the win.

Non-playoff drivers Tyler Reddick and Chris Buescher finished second and third, respectively. Kyle Busch and Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman were all eliminated from the playoffs.

Harvick’s exit came after his playoff feud with reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott resumed during the race’s final stage.

At Lap 55, contact from Harvick sent Elliott into the Turn 7 wall. At Turn 8, Elliott’s heavily damaged car appeared to move toward Harvick but instead clipped Cole Custer.

That sent Elliott and Custer spinning to trigger a caution. After the wreck, conversation over Elliott’s team radio centered on payback against Harvick.

But as it turned out, Elliott didn’t have to resort to those measures. With 11 laps to go, as Elliott was lurking behind Harvick on the frontstretch, Harvick locked up at Turn 1 and slid into the SAFER Barrier.

Following Harvick’s crash, Elliott’s team radio promptly weighed in: “Karma.” “Yes sir, it is.”

That set up the eight-lap run to the finish, where Larson got past Hamlin and pulled away from Reddick over the final laps.

Needing a win to advance, Byron made a valiant effort to keep up with Larson and Reddick heading to the checkered flag. With 19 laps to go, contact from behind by Reddick had caused Byron to miss the backstretch chicane, which forced Byron to serve a stop-and-go penalty.

Story continues

But with two laps left, Byron went off-course in the Roval’s infield section, which ended his hopes.

This story will be updated…

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Elliott

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Before Kyle Busch’s fourth-place finish Sunday, he had finished 32nd, 37th and 30th in his three previous Roval starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: One day after winning Saturday’s Xfinity playoff race on the Roval, engine failure saw AJ Allmendinger out Sunday after 57 laps. … Ryan Newman was the first to drop out Sunday after a crash at Lap 19 broke the rear-end housing on his car.

NEXT: Sunday, Oct. 17 – Round of 8 opener at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC)

Read More About NASCAR

Drivers announced for Next Gen test at Charlotte Roval Rick Ware Racing to align with SHR for 2022 Cup season GMS Racing tabs Ty Dillon for Cup 2022 ride

Kyle Larson overcomes electrical issues, wins at Charlotte Roval originally appeared on NBCSports.com