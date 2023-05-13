Kyle Larson outduels John Hunter Nemechek to win Xfinity Series race at Darlington

Kyle Larson was victorious in a thrilling two-car duel with John Hunter Nemechek to the checkered flag at Darlington Raceway as he kept his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet straight off Turn 4 to win the Xfinity Series race Saturday afternoon.

Nemechek received the short end of the stick in the battle to the start-finish line, wrecking off Turn 4 after contact with Larson.

The top five consisted of drivers bouncing back from adversity throughout the day. Justin Allgaier finished second after suffering a speeding penalty before the start of Stage 2. Cole Custer finished third followed by Austin Hill and Nemechek rounding out the top five after getting caught up in a multi-car melee midway through the race.

Carson Hocevar, Josh Berry, Sam Mayer, Kaz Grala and Corey Heim rounded out the top 10.

All race long, drivers were riding the limit in the corners as many dawned the infamous “Darlington stripe” on their cars. However, the wall was only a side character in an attrition-filled race under the sweltering South Carolina sun.

During Stage 2, a daring move from Sheldon Creed entering Turn 3 saw the No. 2 Richard Childress Chevrolet slide up into Nemechek and spin, catalyzing a multi-car incident that involved Xfinity heavy hitters Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and Brandon Jones among others.

The Xfinity Series will return in two weeks in a battle of hometown bragging rights for many teams with the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 27 (1 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).