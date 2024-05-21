Kyle Larson milks a cow at IMS as part of Indy 500 rookie initiation

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite his 13 years of professional driving experience, Kyle Larson is a rookie at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is set to make his official IndyCar Series debut Sunday in the 108th Indianapolis 500.

A regular participant in last week’s practices and qualifying rounds, Larson will begin the Greatest Spectacle in Racing in the fifth position. Later that same day, the NASCAR Cup Series standout will fly off to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 as he looks to become the fifth driver to pull “Double Duty” on Memorial Day weekend.

The Double: Hunger, adrenaline and hallucination: Stories from 'the Double' drivers before Kyle Larson

Although he has proved that he can hang with the best drivers IndyCar has to offer and will experience an Indianapolis 500 unlike any of his 32 competitors, his rookie initiation is being treated just like everyone else’s.

“I feel like a rookie, and it's kind of fun,” Larson said. “I'm just enjoying the whole experience.”

In one of the few times Larson won’t be wearing race gear this week, the 31-year-old driver still donned a HendrickCars.com Blue and Orange hat and a grey Arrow McLaren T-shirt as he was about to participate in a rookie event he had no idea about before Fast Friday.

Since 2016, the American Dairy Association has held a rookie luncheon for all first-time Indianapolis 500 participants with a ceremonial cow milking beforehand to represent the iconic milk-drinking celebration that comes with winning the biggest race on the calendar.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson milks a cow as part of the Indy 500 rookie initiation

Why the Indy 500 winner drinks milk: Buttermilk? Not anymore. 2024 Indy 500 drivers make milk choices

Larson, a California native, said he had never milked a cow before the event but felt better about doing it thanks to some words of advice from 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner and Arrow McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi, as well as his wife, Katelyn Larson.

“I grew up in the city, so I don’t think I’ve ever actually been around a cow,” Kyle said. “It was honestly a cool experience, and apparently it’s good luck, so we’ll find out.”

Katelyn grew up in Northern California and participated in Future Farmers of America for about five years and 4-H as a child, showing pigs, cows, rabbits and even joining the welding program. She even lived across the street from her grandfather who had a cattle ranch.

When Kyle told her that he would have to milk a cow as part of his rookie experience, she just laughed.

“I told him, ‘It’s not that big of a deal. You’ll figure it out,’” Katelyn said.

She said fun events like this help ease the pressure she feels alongside her husband heading into the biggest weekend of his career.

“I’m just trying to take it all in,” Katelyn said. “I know it gets even crazier as the weekend approaches, so I’m excited to see that, but I'm glad qualifying is over with because that had me a little stressed out.”

NASCAR star Kyle Larson milks a cow as part of the Indy 500 rookie initiation

Although Kyle’s availability for any non-racing activities is practically non-existent, and his time at IMS is limited this month due to his NASCAR obligations in North Carolina, he had no problem making time for a new staple of the event he has dreamed of competing in since his youth.

“There’s just a lot of tradition with this event,” Kyle said. “I’m sure at the 200th running of the Indy 500 they’ll still be doing this.”

Contact Kyle Smedley with comments via email at KSmedley@Gannett.com or on X @KyleSmedley_.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Kyle Larson milks a cow at IMS as part of Indy 500 rookie initiation