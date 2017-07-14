Kyle Larson's inspection failure gives Martin Truex Jr. pole at New Hampshire

Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. can’t escape each other. Unless inspection gets in the way.

The two drivers at the top of the Cup Series points standings were set to on the front row for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire after Friday’s qualifying session. Larson posted the fastest lap in the third round of qualifying while Truex couldn’t top it.

But Larson’s car failed post-race inspection and his time was disallowed. So he’ll start 39th on Sunday and Truex officially has the pole.

Truex won last week’s race at Kentucky while Larson finished second after starting last. Larson started that race last because his car didn’t get through inspection in time to make a qualifying lap.

The second-place finish meant Larson kept a one-point lead over Truex, but that lead disappeared in the middle of the week. On Wednesday, NASCAR announced that Larson’s car had failed post-race inspection because of a duct assembly issue.

Larson was penalized 35 points and Truex took over the points lead. Yeah, it’s not been a good few weeks for inspections regarding Larson’s cars.

Jimmie Johnson will start second while Matt Kenseth, the race’s defending champion, starts third. Kenseth hasn’t won this season and a win on Sunday would get him into NASCAR’s playoffs.

Kenseth hasn’t won this season and a win on Sunday would get him into NASCAR’s playoffs. And earlier this week, Joe Gibbs Racing said Erik Jones, the current driver of the Furniture Row No. 77 car, would replace Kenseth behind the wheel of the No. 20 in 2018.

Here’s the full lineup for Sunday’s race:

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Jimmie Johnson

3. Matt Kenseth

4. Jamie McMurray

5. Kasey Kahne

6. Erik Jones

7. Kyle Busch

8. Denny Hamlin

9. Kurt Busch

10. Brad Keselowski

11. Chase Elliott

12. Kevin Harvick

13. Joey Logano

14. Daniel Suarez

15. Ryan Blaney

16. Matt DiBenedetto

17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

18. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

19. Clint Bowyer

20. Michael McDowell

21. Aric Almirola

22. Chris Buescher

23. AJ Allmendinger

24. Ryan Newman

25. Ty Dillon

26. Austin Dillon

27. Trevor Bayne

28. Landon Cassill

29. Paul Menard

30. Danica Patrick

31. Corey LaJoie

32. David Ragan

33. Cole Whitt

34. Gray Gaulding

35. Reed Sorenson

36. Ryan Sieg

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Josh Bilicki

39. Kyle Larson

