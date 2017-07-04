Kyle Larson makes it 5 sprint car wins in a row on dirt

Kyle Larson won his fifth consecutive sprint car start Monday, capturing the Pennsylvania Speedweek race at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

Kasey Kahne finished 17th.

Larson led the final 24 laps of the 30-lap feature to win.

His streak started when he won a World of Outlaws race June 13 at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway. He followed it with wins in the All-Star Circuit of Champions race June 19 at Wayne County Speedway and June 20 at Sharon Speedway during Ohio Sprint Speedweek. He also won Sunday at Path Valley Speedway in Spring Run, Pennsylvania during Pennsylvania Speedweek.

Larson will Tuesday at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania, and Wednesday at Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland. Kahne will run in both of those races and also at Port Royal (Pennsylvania) Speedway on Thursday.





How many people can say they saw a NASCAR point leader win a dirt-track sprint car race? — Lincoln Speedway (@lincolnspeedway) July 4, 2017





Come to the conclusion that @KyleLarsonRacin is an inhuman force sent here to drive the sh*t out of Winged Sprint Cars. Only answer left. — Ross Wece (@RossWece) July 4, 2017









