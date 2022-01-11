Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson goes after his fifth consecutive qualifying night feature win Tuesday at the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The top-two finishers in Tuesday night’s A-main qualifying race will earn a starting spot in Saturday night’s 55-lap Chili Bowl Nationals main event. Larson has won the Chili Bowl title each of the past two years.

Larson was on track Monday, finishing second to Justin Grant in the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions.

Also scheduled to compete Tuesday is Jesse Little, who will drive for Young’s Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series this season.

In Monday’s action, Tanner Carrick won the A-main. Tyler Courtney was second. Both advanced to Saturday’s main event. Alex Bowman finished ninth in Monday’s A-main. Chase Briscoe was 11th. Carson Kvapil, who will compete for JR Motorsports’ Late Model team this year, placed 13th. Jesse Love, the two-time reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion, was 15th. Chase Elliott finished eighth in his B-main.

Read more about NASCAR

Dale Jr. ‘thankful’ to drive for Hendrick at Daytona test Aric Almirola to retire after this season Dale Jr. to take part in Daytona test for Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson looks to keep streak going at Chili Bowl originally appeared on NBCSports.com