Kyle Larson leads opening practice from Dover

MORE: Practice results | Full Dover schedule

The entire top five was made of of NASCAR Playoff drivers in the Round of 12; seven-time 2018 winner Kevin Harvick was next fastest to Larson, his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford clocking in at 163.451 mph. His SHR teammate Kurt Busch ranked third on the speed charts in his No. 41 Ford (163.362 mph), while Chase Elliott was fourth in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (163.236 mph).

Charlotte road course winner Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five with a 162.719 mph lap in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

Blaney’s teammate Joey Logano was the slowest playoff car, his No. 22 Ford ranking 21st.

The Monster Energy Series is back on track for qualifying at 3:40 p.m. ET (NBC Sports App).