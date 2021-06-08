Kyle Larson lands All-Star Race pole via random draw; Open lineup also set
Kyle Larson has claimed the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway(8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after the lineup was determined via random draw Tuesday afternoon.
Larson, who has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with multiple wins in 2021, joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman. The 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race winner will start on the front row alongside Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
The starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Open was also determined via owner points. Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet will start first alongside a fellow former Xfinity Series champ in Chris Buescher in the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.
See the full lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
2
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
6
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
7
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
8
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
10
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
12
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
13
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
14
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
16
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
18
Winner Open Round 1
19
Winner Open Round 2
20
Winner Open Round Final Round
21
Fan Vote
See the full lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Open race below (lineup determined by driver points)
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
2
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
3
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
4
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
5
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
6
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
7
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
8
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
9
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
12
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
13
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
14
James Davison
15
Rick Ware Racing
15
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
16
Austin Cindric
33
Team Penske
17
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
18
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
19
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
20
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
21
Timmy Hill
66
MBM Motorsports
22
David Starr
13
MBM Motorsports