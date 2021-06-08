Kyle Larson lands All-Star Race pole via random draw; Open lineup also set

Staff Report
·2 min read
Kyle Larson lands All-Star Race pole via random draw; Open lineup also set
Kyle Larson has claimed the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway(8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after the lineup was determined via random draw Tuesday afternoon.

Larson, who has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with multiple wins in 2021, joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman. The 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race winner will start on the front row alongside Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

The starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Open was also determined via owner points. Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet will start first alongside a fellow former Xfinity Series champ in Chris Buescher in the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.

See the full lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

2

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

6

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

7

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

8

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

10

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

12

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

13

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

16

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

18

Winner Open Round 1

19

Winner Open Round 2

20

Winner Open Round Final Round

21

Fan Vote

See the full lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Open race below (lineup determined by driver points)

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

2

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

3

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

4

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

5

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

6

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

7

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

8

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

9

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

12

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

13

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

14

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

15

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

16

Austin Cindric

33

Team Penske

17

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

18

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

19

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

20

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

21

Timmy Hill

66

MBM Motorsports

22

David Starr

13

MBM Motorsports

 

