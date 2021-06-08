Kyle Larson lands All-Star Race pole via random draw; Open lineup also set

Kyle Larson has claimed the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway(8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) after the lineup was determined via random draw Tuesday afternoon.

Larson, who has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with multiple wins in 2021, joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman. The 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race winner will start on the front row alongside Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

The starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Open was also determined via owner points. Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet will start first alongside a fellow former Xfinity Series champ in Chris Buescher in the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.

See the full lineup for Sunday’s All-Star Race race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 5 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 6 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 7 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 8 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 10 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 12 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 13 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 15 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 16 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 17 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 18 Winner Open Round 1 19 Winner Open Round 2 20 Winner Open Round Final Round 21 Fan Vote

