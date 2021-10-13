Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole for Texas playoff race

Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.

Larson, winner of last Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, will start on pole for the ninth time in 2021 in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

AJ Allmendinger will start on pole in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas (3 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the first race in the Round of 8.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 6 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 7 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 10 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 11 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 12 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 13 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 14 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 15 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 16 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 17 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 19 Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing 20 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 21 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 22 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 25 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 26 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 28 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 29 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 30 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 31 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 32 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 33 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 34 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 35 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 36 Garrett Smithley 15 Rick Ware Racing 37 Joey Gase 53 Rick Ware Racing 38 David Starr 66 Motorsports Business Management 39 Timmy Hill 13 Motorsports Business Management

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.