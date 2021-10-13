Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole for Texas playoff race
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.
Larson, winner of last Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, will start on pole for the ninth time in 2021 in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
5
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
6
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
7
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
8
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
9
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
10
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
11
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
13
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
14
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
15
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
16
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
17
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
18
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
19
Daniel Suarez
99
TrackHouse Racing
20
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
21
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
22
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
24
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
25
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
26
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
28
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
29
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
30
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
31
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
32
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
33
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
34
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
35
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
36
Garrett Smithley
15
Rick Ware Racing
37
Joey Gase
53
Rick Ware Racing
38
David Starr
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
Timmy Hill
13
Motorsports Business Management
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Just one race remains with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.