Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole Award for Sonoma race
Kyle Larson has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Sonoma Raceway.
Larson, who won last weekend’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with multiple wins in 2021, joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman.
Austin Cindric’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford is on the pole for Saturday’s B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
2
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
3
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
4
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
6
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
7
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
8
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
10
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
11
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
12
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
13
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
14
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
15
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
16
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
17
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
18
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
19
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
21
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
22
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
23
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
24
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
26
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
27
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
28
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
29
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
30
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
31
Ben Rhodes
77
Spire Motorsports
32
James Davison
15
Rick Ware Racing
33
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
34
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
35
Scott Heckert
78
Live Fast Motorsports
36
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
37
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500, and rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is before the June 20 debut at Nashville Superspeedway.