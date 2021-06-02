Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole Award for Sonoma race

Staff Report
Kyle Larson has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Sonoma Raceway.

Larson, who won last weekend’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will start his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet from the pole position. Larson is one of three drivers with multiple wins in 2021, joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman.

RELATED: Sonoma/Mid-Ohio weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

Austin Cindric’s No. 22 Team Penske Ford is on the pole for Saturday’s B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (1 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

    • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

    • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

    • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

    • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

2

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

3

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

6

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

7

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

8

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

10

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

11

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

12

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

13

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

14

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

15

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

16

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

17

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

18

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

19

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

21

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

22

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

23

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

24

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

26

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

27

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

28

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

29

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

30

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

31

Ben Rhodes

77

Spire Motorsports

32

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

33

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

34

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Scott Heckert

78

Live Fast Motorsports

36

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

37

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500, and rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is before the June 20 debut at Nashville Superspeedway.

